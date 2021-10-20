News

Beauty Pill Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “You Need a Better Mind” Instant Night EP Due Out December 3 via Northern Spy

Photography by Morgan Klein



Beauty Pill have announced the release of a new EP, Instant Night, which will be out on December 3 via Northern Spy. They have also shared a video for their new song, “You Need a Better Mind.” Check out the Drew Doucette-directed video below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontman Chad Clark elaborates on the new song in a press release: The Roland TB-303 is an old Japanese synthesizer that was designed to convincingly mimic the sound of a bass guitar. It was introduced in 1981, it sounded like a toy and failed miserably, and it was ultimately discontinued in 1984. It makes freaky, wiggly, cartoony sounds. It sounds fuck-all like a bass guitar. Why am I telling you this? One ended up in my hands for a week. I did a lot of silly stuff with it. I did come up with this one worthwhile riff, which I built a song around. The song is called ‘You Need A Better Mind.’

“It was recorded with my band in a single take at the end of a recording session for another song. We were tired. None of us cared that much if we failed. The fun spirit you hear in this song is mostly exhaustion…that kind of punchy exhaustion you get late at night when you’ll laugh at anything. The lyrics were inspired by the spooky/funny 10-minute movie Rachel. The song is about the scourge of American loneliness. It is by far the fastest, easiest song Beauty Pill has ever created. We hope you like it.”

Last year, Beauty Pill shared a video for the EP’s title track. Their most recent release, the Please Advise EP, came out last year.

Read our interview with Clark on the Please Advise EP and “Instant Night” single.

Instant Night EP Tracklist:

1. Instant Night

2. Common Chokecherry

3. You Need A Better Mind

4. You Need A Better Mind (Brown Eno Remix)

