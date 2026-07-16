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Beck Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “In the Night” Ride Lonesome Due Out September 18 via Capitol

Photography by Mikai Karl

Beck has announced a new album, Ride Lonesome, and shared a new song from it, “In the Night,” via a music video. Ride Lonesome is due out September 18 via Capitol. Below, check out the new single, followed by the album details.

In April, Beck shared the album’s “Ride Lonesome,” via a music video, and announced some new North American tour dates.

Beck had this to say about the album in a press release: “My new album Ride Lonesome is coming out this fall. The musicians from my original touring and recording band that I recorded Sea Change, Morning Phase, and Mutations with—Smokey Hormel, Joey Waronker, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Roger Joseph Manning Jr., and Jason Falkner—reconvened with me at my favorite studio (Room B at United Studios in Hollywood). We had Nigel Godrich, who worked on Sea Change and Mutations with us mixing all the songs. It had been a decade since we went in the studio and recorded Morning Phase. This time It felt like the playing and the chemistry had evolved and deepened—a sound that’s come together over the decades of working together. While we were revisiting a musical and physical place, it also felt like we were finding new sounds and emotional textures along the way.”

“Ride Lonesome” and “In the Night” both have a ’70s singer/songwriter vibe more akin to his albums Sea Change and Morning Phase (which won the Grammy for Album of the Year), than his Technicolor and experimental pop fare.

Beck’s most recent album, Hyperspace, came out in 2019 via Capitol. Read our review of it here.

Ride Lonesome Tracklist:

1. Ride Lonesome

2. Run Away

3. In the Night

4. Failed Words

5. Bleed

6. Disappearing Act

7. For Your Love

8. Slow Canyon

9. It Ends Right Here

10. Falling Through My Hands

11. If You Don’t Know What Love Is

12. Beyond the Light

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