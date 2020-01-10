News

All





Beck Shares Funky St. Vincent Remix of “Uneventful Days” Hyperspace Out Now via Capitol Records





Beck released a new album, Hyperspace, last November via Capitol Records. Now he has shared a remix of the album's "Uneventful Days" by St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark), which ups the funk. Listen below.

Clark had this to say about the remix in a press release: "I remixed Beck's new song, 'Uneventful Days!' I guess I was listening to a lot of '70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how much funk was inside me, too. I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he said 'it should be 3 bpm faster.' And what do you know? HE WAS SO RIGHT. It made all the difference in the groove."

In November we posted our review of Hyperspace and you can read that here.

Seven of Hyperspace's 11 songs feature co-writing and co-production from Pharrell Williams. The album features other guest producers and collaborators. Greg Kurstin co-wrote and co-produced "See Through." Paul Epworth co-wrote and co-produced "Star." Coldplay's Chris Martin features on "Stratosphere" and Terrell Hines provides guest vocals on "Hyperspace." Cole M.G.N. co-wrote and co-produced "Die Waiting," which features backing vocals from Sky Ferreira. Much of the album also features longtime Beck bandmates Jason Falkner, Smokey Hormel, and Roger Manning Jr.

Back in April Beck shared the Hyperspace's first single, "Saw Lightning." Beck co-wrote "Saw Lightning" with Pharrell Williams, who also "contributes drums, keyboards, and mumbles" to the song. Then in July Beck shared a grainy black & white video of him performing the song with simply a harmonica and his voice. The new version was labeled "Saw Lightning (Freestyle)" and actor Giovanni Ribisi directed the video. Then when the album's details were confirmed Beck shared the album's first two tracks: "Hyperlife" and "Uneventful Days." Then he shared a video for "Uneventful Days" directed by Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange) and featuring notable actresses Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, and Alia Shawkat, among other performers. Then he shared another song from the album, "Dark Places," via a lyric video for the track. Then he shared another song from Hyperspace, "Everlasting Nothing," which was co-written and co-produced by Beck and Pharrell Williams, with the two playing every instrument on the song. Then Beck stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the album's "Uneventful Days."

Amazon Music also released the Paisley Park Sessions EP, which was a session of Beck performing at Prince's iconic Paisley Park studios outside of Minneapolis where Beck and his band did a medley of Prince classics ("Raspberry Beret," "When Doves Cry," "Kiss," and "1999"), as well as performing Beck's own classic "Where It's At" (from Odelay) and "Up All Night" (from his last album, Colors). According to a previous press release, Beck is the first "major music artist" to record at Paisley Park's Studio A since Prince's untimely passing in 2016. Then the full video for the Prince medley was shared.

St. Vincent's last album of original music was 2017's MASSEDUCTION, which was followed by 2018's MassEducation, a stripped down version of the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.