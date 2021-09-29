News

Bedouine Shares Video for New Song “It Wasn’t Me” Waysides Due Out October 15 via The Orchard

Photography by Claire Marie Vogel



Bedouine (aka Azniv Korkejian) is releasing a new album, Waysides, on October 15 via The Orchard. Now she has shared its second single, “It Wasn’t Me,” via a video for it. Allyson Yarrow Pierce directed the video, which has a distinctly retro feel to it. Watch it below, followed by Bedouine’s upcoming U.S. tour dates.

Korkejian had this to say about “It Wasn’t Me” in a press release: “This song represents a special stage to me. I was just starting my habit of bedroom demoing. Locking myself in for hours at a time to put away a feeling was the most rewarding thing. If I felt that I captured what I was feeling, I’d send it to whomever it was about, like an elaborate letter. It was thrilling. That was 15 years ago and not much has changed. The song itself is about spending an evening with someone, thinking it was this incredibly romantic time, only to find out I was alone in that feeling. It’s a reflection of that bewilderment and the denial that can follow. It feels good to share after so long. It makes me nostalgic for bygone days, which is one of the threads that runs through Waysides.”

Previously she shared its first single, “The Wave,” via a lyric video.

Waysides is Bedouine’s third album, the follow-up to 2019’s Bird Songs of a Killjoy. Korkejian produced and recorded Waysides herself, along with musician/producer Gus Seyffert (Beck, Michael Kiwanuka, Dr Dog) in Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles and Yucca Valley, California. The album also features Mike Andrews, Josh Adams, and Gabriel Noel.

Korkejian was born in Aleppo, Syria to Armenian parents, but spent her childhood in Saudi Arabia and then moved to America when her family won a Green Card lottery. She’s lived all over the U.S., including Boston, Houston, Lexington, Austin, Savannah, and Los Angeles.

Read our 2017 interview with Bedouine.

Bedouine U.S. Tour Dates:

10-01 Portland, OR @ Pickathon & Topaz Farm (with Bill Callahan)

10-13 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

10-15 Grass Valley, CA @ Grass Valley Center for the Arts

10-16 Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival 2021

10-28 Nashville, TN @ City Winery

10-29 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre +

10-30 Jacksonville, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween 2021 +

10-31 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater +

11-02 St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre *

11-04 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

11-05 Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

11-06 Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

11-29 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade #

12-01 Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory Concert House #

12-02 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

* with Devendra Banhart

+ with My Morning Jacket

# with Courtney Barnett

