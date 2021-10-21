 Bedouine Shares Video for New Song “The Solitude” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 21st, 2021  
Bedouine Shares Video for New Song “The Solitude”

Waysides Due Out Tomorrow via The Orchard

Oct 21, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bedouine (aka Azniv Korkejian) has shared a video for her new song “The Solitude.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming third studio album, Waysides, which will be out tomorrow (Oct. 22) via The Orchard. Watch the retro-themed video, directed by Dre Babinski, below.

Korkejian elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I was listening to Joni Mitchell’s ‘My Old Man’ and kept returning to the lyric ‘the bed’s too big, the frying pan’s too wide.’ I was so taken by that; conveying a feeling by describing a change in proportions. I wanted to expand on that and it became kind of an homage. Otherwise, it’s about the realization that I’m not impervious to codependencies or being in denial about them.”

Previously shared songs from the album are “The Wave” and “It Wasn’t Me.”

Waysides is Bedouine’s third album, the follow-up to 2019’s Bird Songs of a Killjoy. Korkejian produced and recorded Waysides herself, along with musician/producer Gus Seyffert (Beck, Michael Kiwanuka, Dr Dog) in Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles and Yucca Valley, California. The album also features Mike Andrews, Josh Adams, and Gabriel Noel.

Read our 2017 interview with Bedouine.

