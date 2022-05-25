 Belief (Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and Boom Bip) Share New Single “Art of Love” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Belief (Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and Boom Bip) Share New Single “Art of Love”

Self-Titled Album Due Out July 15 via Lex

May 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ali Lee Hollon
Belief, the duo consisting of Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Boom Bip (aka Bryan Charles Hollon), have shared a new single, “Art of Love.” It is the latest release from their self-titled debut album, which will be out on July 15 via Lex. Listen below.

Hollon states in a press release: “‘Art of Love’ is a stripped-down piece that was intended to be an interlude. But then it started getting stuck in everyone’s head, so we extended it. Its innocence reminds me of children or a soft moment with a partner. It’s pure and simple mood. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Upon announcement of the album in April, Belief shared the single “Jung.”

Most Recent