Belief (Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and Boom Bip) Share New Single “Art of Love” Self-Titled Album Due Out July 15 via Lex

Photography by Ali Lee Hollon



Belief, the duo consisting of Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Boom Bip (aka Bryan Charles Hollon), have shared a new single, “Art of Love.” It is the latest release from their self-titled debut album, which will be out on July 15 via Lex. Listen below.

Hollon states in a press release: “‘Art of Love’ is a stripped-down piece that was intended to be an interlude. But then it started getting stuck in everyone’s head, so we extended it. Its innocence reminds me of children or a soft moment with a partner. It’s pure and simple mood. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Upon announcement of the album in April, Belief shared the single “Jung.”

