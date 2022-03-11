News

Belle and Sebastian Share Video for New Song “If They’re Shooting At You” in Support of Ukraine All Proceeds Go to the Red Cross; The Video Features Photos from the War in Ukraine

Photography by Hollie Fernando



Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian are releasing a new album, A Bit of Previous, on May 6 via Matador. Now they have shared its second single, “If They’re Shooting At You,” which they have dedicated to the people of Ukraine and are donating all proceeds from the song to the Red Cross. It is accompanied by a video featuring images from photographers covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UK government will match any donations made via Bandcamp for the next week (until March 18), which is part of the joint appeal with the Disasters Emergency Committee. All artist income from the song, including from streaming and digital sales as well as publishing royalties, will go to the Red Cross. Watch the video below.

Frontman Stuart Murdoch had this to say in a press release:

“When the situation in Ukraine first started to happen it became clear that the lives of the people there, and probably ‘ours’ too, were never going to be the same. The band had just started rolling out tracks for our new album, and it all felt a bit silly to be honest.

“We had one track called ‘If They’re Shooting At You’, it’s a song about being lost, broken and under threat of violence. The key line is ‘if they’re shooting at you kid you must be doing something right.’

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and hope that their pain and suffering can be brought to a halt as soon as possible.

“We got in touch with various photographers and creatives in Ukraine and they generously said that we could put their pictures to music. In creating this we aspire to show a hopeful, defiant side, as well as bringing an awareness to the plight of the people there.

“We think any way in which we can get behind Ukraine—politically, culturally, practically, spiritually—it must all add up in the end. Together we have to do what it takes to help Ukraine beat this tyranny.

“Please consider giving to the Disasters Emergency Committee, The Red Cross, or any other humanitarian charity involved in the crisis.

“If you choose to donate to the Red Cross, please visit here redcross.org.uk/ukraine. They are part of the joint appeal with the DEC until March 18th, and money donated before then will be matched by the UK government.”

The video features photographs by Vadim Ghirda, Andreea Alexandru, Mikhail Palinchak, Matthias Derksen, Sima Ghaffarzadeh, Chest Max, Uǧurcan Özmen, Olenka Sergienko, and Max Vakhtbovych. Marisa Privitera Murdoch compiled the video collage. The song is a co-production between Belle and Sebastian, Shawn Everett, and Brian McNeill.

Previously Belle and Sebastian shared A Bit of Previous’ first single, “Unnecessary Drama,” via a video for it. “Unnecessary Drama” was one of our Songs of the Week.

A Bit of Previous was recorded in the band’s hometown of Glasgow after plans to record in Los Angeles in the spring of 2020 were scrapped due to the pandemic. The band self-produced the album, recording it themselves. The album features contributions from Brian McNeill, Matt Wiggins, Kevin Burleigh, and Shawn Everett. There are four different album covers for A Bit of Previous.

“We did it together, us and the city,” says Murdoch in the press release. “This record was the first ‘full’ LP recording for B&S in Glasgow since Fold Your Hands Child, 1999. We clocked in every morning, we played our songs, we wrote together, we tried new things, we took the proverbial lump of clay, and we threw it every day.”

A Bit of Previous is the band’s first proper full-length album in seven years. But in that time they have released EPs (plus an album that collected all the EPs), a soundtrack, and a live album. Their last regular album was 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance. In late 2017 and early 2018 Belle and Sebastian released three interconnected EPs via Matador, all titled How to Solve Your Human Problems. How to Solve Your Human Problems Part 1 came out in December 2017, Part 2 came out in January 2018, and Part 3 came out in February 2018. Then all three EPs were collected in a vinyl box set and CD compilation that also came out in February 2018. In 2019 they released the soundtrack for the indie film Days of the Bagnold Summer. In 2020 they released the live album, What to Look for in Summer.

Read our interview with Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch on How to Solve Your Human Problems.

Read our review of How to Solve Your Human Problems.

Read our interview with Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch on Days of the Bagnold Summer.

Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates:

2022 Tour Dates:



May-24: Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville *

May-25: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis *

May-26: The Riviera Theatre, Chicago *

May-27: Palace Theatre, Minneapolis *

May-28: The Admiral, Omaha *

May-31: Paramount Theatre, Seattle +

Jun-1: Roseland Theater, Portland +

Jun-3: Greek Theatre, Berkeley %

Jun-4: Greek Theatre, LA %

Jun-5: Pappy and Harriet’s, Pioneertown +

Jun-7: The Van Buren, Phoenix +

Jun-8: The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company +

Jun-10: The Criterion, Oklahoma City +

Jun-11: Stubb’s Waller Creek, Austin #

Jun-13: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville #

Jun-14: Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh ^

Jun-15: Wolf Trap, Vienna ^

Jun-16: SummerStage, Central Park, NY #

Jun-17: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia #

Jun-18: Roadrunner, Boston #

Jul-15 Bristol, UK Lloyds Amphitheatre, Bristol Harbourside

Jul-16 Stirling, UK Cardross Estate, Doune The Rabbit Hole

Nov-13 Cardiff, UK Great Hall - Student’s Union

Nov-14 London, UK The Roundhouse

Nov-15 London, UK The Roundhouse

Nov -17 Sheffield, UK O2 Academy Sheffield

Nov-18 Liverpool, UK Olympia

Nov -19 Hull, UK Asylum, Hull University Union

Nov-21 Aberdeen, UK Beach Ballroom

Nov-23 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

Nov-24 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Nov-25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

Nov-27 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange

Nov-28 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

Nov-29 Southampton, UK O2 Guildhall Southampton

Nov-30 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome



* with Divino Niño

+ with Thee Sacred Souls

% with Tennis and Thee Sacred Souls

# with Los Bitchos

+ with Japanese Breakfast and Los Bitchos



2023 Tour Dates:



Jan-10 France, Paris, Casino de Paris

Jan-11 Holland, Utrecht, Tivoli Grote Zaal

Jan-14 Germany, Hamburg, Laeiszhalle

Jan-16 Sweden, Gothenburg Tradgarn

Jan-17 Sweden, Stockholm Filadelfia

Jan-18 Norway, Oslo Sentrum Scene

Jan-19 Denmark, Copenhagen Vega

Jan-21 Germany, Berlin Tempodrom

Jan-22 Germany, Munich Muffathalle

Jan-23 Switzerland, Zurich X-tra Limmathaus

Jan-25 France, Clermont-Ferrand, Co-op de Mai

Jan-26 Italy, Milan Fabrique

