Belle and Sebastian Share “Talk to Me, Talk to Me” Video Directed by 15-Year-Old Siblings Plus Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

Photography by Hollie Fernando



Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian have released a new album, A Bit of Previous, today via Matador. Now they have shared a video for the album’s “Talk to Me, Talk to Me,” which was directed by 15-year-old South London siblings Freya and Rosalie Salkeld. You can also stream the new album here and read our review of it. Check out the video and album stream below and read our review of the album, which we posted yesterday, here.

In a press release, frontman Stuart Murdoch had this to say about the video for “Talk to Me, Talk to Me,” which wasn’t an advance single from the album: “We had a small budget to make the video and were going to make it ourselves, but we ran out of time. So we put out an open call to filmmakers who would be interested in making something for the existing budget, requesting an image encapsulating their idea and a 100-word pitch. The directors’ mother got in touch saying her daughters are fans of the group and keen filmmakers, and they sent in a treatment that we loved. They co-wrote and co-directed it, and got a bunch of their friends involved, and made a fresh and funny take on the song”

Directors Freya and Rosalie Salkeld had this to say: “When we found out we were going to make Belle and Sebastian’s new music video we were beyond excited. Our idea had come from photos we’d taken of our friends for art projects. Casting mates we’d recently seen in a school drama production was really fun—filming them was even better! The process as a whole was an amazing challenge and we’re so grateful for the opportunity!”

Previously Belle and Sebastian shared A Bit of Previous’ first single, “Unnecessary Drama,” via a video for it. “Unnecessary Drama” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “If They’re Shooting At You,” which they have dedicated to the people of Ukraine and are donating all proceeds from the song to the Red Cross. It was accompanied by a video featuring images from photographers covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “If They’re Shooting At You” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Young and Stupid,” via a lyric video featuring photos of the band as children, teenagers, and in their 20s. “Young and Stupid” was accompanied by a statement from actor Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Baby Driver) and also made our Songs of the Week list.

A Bit of Previous was recorded in the band’s hometown of Glasgow after plans to record in Los Angeles in the spring of 2020 were scrapped due to the pandemic. The band self-produced the album, recording it themselves. The album features contributions from Brian McNeill, Matt Wiggins, Kevin Burleigh, and Shawn Everett. There are four different album covers for A Bit of Previous.

“We did it together, us and the city,” says Murdoch in the press release. “This record was the first ‘full’ LP recording for B&S in Glasgow since Fold Your Hands Child, 1999. We clocked in every morning, we played our songs, we wrote together, we tried new things, we took the proverbial lump of clay, and we threw it every day.”

A Bit of Previous is the band’s first proper full-length album in seven years. But in that time they have released EPs (plus an album that collected all the EPs), a soundtrack, and a live album. Their last regular album was 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance. In late 2017 and early 2018 Belle and Sebastian released three interconnected EPs via Matador, all titled How to Solve Your Human Problems. How to Solve Your Human Problems Part 1 came out in December 2017, Part 2 came out in January 2018, and Part 3 came out in February 2018. Then all three EPs were collected in a vinyl box set and CD compilation that also came out in February 2018. In 2019 they released the soundtrack for the indie film Days of the Bagnold Summer. In 2020 they released the live album, What to Look for in Summer.

Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates:

2022 Tour Dates:



May-24: Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville *

May-25: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis *

May-26: The Riviera Theatre, Chicago *

May-27: Palace Theatre, Minneapolis *

May-28: The Admiral, Omaha *

May-31: Paramount Theatre, Seattle +

Jun-1: Roseland Theater, Portland +

Jun-3: Greek Theatre, Berkeley %

Jun-4: Greek Theatre, LA %

Jun-5: Pappy and Harriet’s, Pioneertown +

Jun-7: The Van Buren, Phoenix +

Jun-8: The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company +

Jun-10: The Criterion, Oklahoma City +

Jun-11: Stubb’s Waller Creek, Austin #

Jun-13: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville #

Jun-14: Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh ^

Jun-15: Wolf Trap, Vienna ^

Jun-16: SummerStage, Central Park, NY #

Jun-17: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia #

Jun-18: Roadrunner, Boston #

Jul-15 Bristol, UK Lloyds Amphitheatre, Bristol Harbourside

Jul-16 Stirling, UK Cardross Estate, Doune The Rabbit Hole

Nov-13 Cardiff, UK Great Hall - Student’s Union

Nov-14 London, UK The Roundhouse

Nov-15 London, UK The Roundhouse

Nov -17 Sheffield, UK O2 Academy Sheffield

Nov-18 Liverpool, UK Olympia

Nov -19 Hull, UK Asylum, Hull University Union

Nov-21 Aberdeen, UK Beach Ballroom

Nov-23 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

Nov-24 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Nov-25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

Nov-27 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange

Nov-28 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

Nov-29 Southampton, UK O2 Guildhall Southampton

Nov-30 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome



* with Divino Niño

+ with Thee Sacred Souls

% with Tennis and Thee Sacred Souls

# with Los Bitchos

+ with Japanese Breakfast and Los Bitchos



2023 Tour Dates:



Jan-10 France, Paris, Casino de Paris

Jan-11 Holland, Utrecht, Tivoli Grote Zaal

Jan-14 Germany, Hamburg, Laeiszhalle

Jan-16 Sweden, Gothenburg Tradgarn

Jan-17 Sweden, Stockholm Filadelfia

Jan-18 Norway, Oslo Sentrum Scene

Jan-19 Denmark, Copenhagen Vega

Jan-21 Germany, Berlin Tempodrom

Jan-22 Germany, Munich Muffathalle

Jan-23 Switzerland, Zurich X-tra Limmathaus

Jan-25 France, Clermont-Ferrand, Co-op de Mai

Jan-26 Italy, Milan Fabrique

