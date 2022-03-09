News

Belot Shares New Single “Math” Out Now via Submarine Cat / Neon Gold Records

Photography by Isy Townsend



Belot is a rising London-based alt pop songwriter. Over the past few years, she has garnered attention in her native UK with her debut EP Electric Blue, offering up a hook-filled, vulnerable, and playful style she has since coined as “awkward pop.” She followed with a string of singles in 2021 and today Belot is back with her first release of 2022, her new single “Math.”

“Math” slots easily into the vibrant alt pop Belot has cultivated in the past few years, delivering a track that’s glittery and infectious, yet feels off the beaten path stylistically. The thick vocal layers, pounding beat, and slick production style make the track an intoxicating listen, while the lyrics add a lively and playful sheen to the single.

As Belot explains, “‘Math’ is about the struggle of not wanting a serious relationship in your youth. You are entangled with this person and you care about them, but you just can’t find it in you, to settle down quite yet.” Belot tributes freewheeling, no-strings-attached relationships, singing “Let’s not be exclusive / Let’s not settle down / Don’t wanna be your girlfriend / Just wanna run around.”

Check out the video below and stream the single here. The track is out now via Submarine Cat / Neon Gold Records.

