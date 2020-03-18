News

Ben Gibbard Is Taking Requests for His COVID-19 Live Streams, Watch Him Cover Radiohead





In response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, for the next few weeks Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie will be live streaming solo concerts from his home studio. The first performance was yesterday and during the 45 minutes he covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.” Gibbard has also announced on Twitter that he’s taking requests. Below are separate videos of the Radiohead cover, as well as archived video of the whole first concert.

His concerts are happening every day at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST and you will be able to watch him on YouTube or Facebook. Gibbard’s home state of Washington has been especially hard hit by COVID-19.

Check out the YouTube stream below at the appointed time or here. Find more info here and here.

Death Cab for Cutie released a new EP, The Blue EP, last year via Atlantic. Death Cab for Cutie’s last album, Thank You For Today, came out in 2018 via Atlantic.

I had so much fun livestreaming today, can’t wait to do it again tomorrow at 4pm PT! I’m taking requests, what do you want to hear? https://t.co/mGtxzmMWsa



If you’re able, please donate to @aurora_commons as they desperately need tents and camping supplies to help those in need. pic.twitter.com/IofuqC0nTR — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 18, 2020

