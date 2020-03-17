News

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie to Live Stream Daily Concerts in Response to COVID-19 Coronavirus Solo Concerts From His Home Studio





With most spring tours and festivals either postponed or cancelled, and with most of the world being told to stay at home as much as possible, all in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, some musicians are finding creative ways to still perform. Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has announced that starting today and for the next few weeks he will be live streaming solo concerts from his home studio. Every day at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST you will be able to watch him on YouTube or Facebook. Gibbard’s home state of Washington has been especially hard hit by COVID-19.

Check out the YouTube stream below at the appointed time or here. Find more info here and here.

Gibbard had this to say about it all in a social media statement last night:

“Hey Everyone,

I know you are all really freaked out right now. I am too. And while I’m proud that we’re all doing the necessary things at the moment to help flatten the curve, I know it has left us all incredibly isolated.

But because we’re all going through this nightmare together we are quite literally NOT alone. Our lives and stories are all linked, maybe more now than they have ever been.

Be it with DCFC, Postal Service, or solo I have always been grateful for the honor you have bestowed upon us by choosing to congregate en masse around our music. Some of you have traveled great distances and/or shelled out large sums of money to see us play and that has never been lost on me. So in this crazy and unprecedented time, I’d like to return the favor by coming to YOU.

For the next few weeks I will be playing songs everyday from my home studio. We will be streaming on Facebook at 4pm PST daily. We’re still working out the details but I’m hoping to take some requests and maybe even have a guest or two stop by digitally. The first show will be tomorrow. It will assuredly be a little wonky and glitchy but we’re gonna do our best.

See You Tomorrow.

xo

Ben”

Tune into https://t.co/mGtxzmvl3A to see Ben livestream for the next few weeks at 4pm PST daily. pic.twitter.com/Llt2syGHvT — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 17, 2020

Death Cab for Cutie released a new EP, The Blue EP, last year via Atlantic. Death Cab for Cutie’s last album, Thank You For Today, came out in 2018 via Atlantic.

Read our 2018 interview with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on Thank You For Today.

Also read our 2018 The End interview with Gibbard about endings and death.

