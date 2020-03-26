Ben Gibbard Shares Studio Version of “Life In Quarantine” and Plays More Home Concerts

News

In response to the COVID-19 Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has been live streaming daily solo concerts from his home studio. Last week Gibbard also shared a video where he performed the new song “Life In Quarantine,” which is inspired by what we’re all going through with COVID-19, and now he has shared the studio version of the song (which is still solo acoustic). Check it out below, followed by all of this week’s Live From Home concerts thus far.

This week he has been devoting each concert to a different period of his career (today was centered on songs from 2012 to present). Gibbard has announced that the daily live streams will be coming to an end this Sunday and has announced the themes for his final concerts.

Tomorrow will be an all-request show in which fans can vote on the songs here and Gibbard will perform the 10 winners, counting down to #1. Saturday will be “dealer’s choice.” And Sunday will be an all-request covers show.

Gibbard’s concerts have been happening every day at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST and you are able to watch him on YouTube or Facebook. Gibbard’s home state of Washington has been especially hard hit by COVID-19. Find more info here and here.

Gibbard previously announced that he’s taking requests. Previously during his live stream concerts Gibbard covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees,” New Order’s “Ceremony,” and other songs. Last Sunday he did an all-covers set with covers of songs by Phoebe Bridgers, Elliott Smith, Rilo Kiley, The Shins, The Flaming Lips, John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Big Star, and Def Leppard.

Death Cab for Cutie released a new EP, The Blue EP, last year via Atlantic. Death Cab for Cutie’s last album, Thank You For Today, came out in 2018 via Atlantic.

Read our 2018 interview with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on Thank You For Today.

Also read our 2018 The End interview with Gibbard about endings and death.

