Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow Share New Track “The Church”
Men Soundtrack Due Out May 20 via Invada and Lakeshore
Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow (Portishead, Beak>) have scored the soundtrack for Alex Garland’s latest film, Men. Today, they have shared a new song from the soundtrack titled “The Church.” The official soundtrack will be out on May 20 via Invada and Lakeshore, coinciding with the release date for the film. Listen to “The Church” below.
Salisbury and Barrow scored Garland’s previous two films, Ex Machina and Annihilation, as well as Garland’s Hulu miniseries Devs. Read our interview with Salisbury and Barrow on scoring Devs.
