Benjamin Lazar Davis Debuts New Single, “Snow Angels” New Self-Titled LP Coming November 19th via 11A Records and Reveal Records

Photography by Kevin W. Condon



Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Benjamin Lazar Davis has played a lot of roles, in his already eclectic career, both as a solo artist and as a consummate collaborator. He’s lent his talents to indie folk outfit Okkervill River, and Kimbra, played in Cuddle Magic, recorded projects with Joan As Policewoman, and Lake Street Dive’s Bridget Kearney, and much more. Davis tosses all these touchstones together on his upcoming self-titled sophomore record, a genre-blending work of technicolor pop melody. He’s already shared several singles from the record, including last year’s “What If I,” and today he’s back with his new track, “Snow Angels.”

In keeping with the record’s minimal percussion, “Snow Angels” is built around a sparse twinkling piano riff, tinged with atmospheric washes of synths and visceral bursts of guitar on the chorus. Much like the other tracks on the record, it also was created in collaboration with Davis’ coterie of friends and bandmates, with Lars Hornsveth of Jaga Jazzist and Luke Moellman adding colorful instrumental touches to the mix. The result is crisp and vital indie pop, brought to dramatic heights by Davis’ entrancing vocal performance and the elliptical central hook.

Davis says of the track, “‘Snow Angels’ started off as a riff Will Graefe was playing during a break on a session I was producing for another artist, and I started to sing over it. Later when Will and Sarah (Lip Talk) were working on lyrics together, we started singing about someone moving to LA, and the other person not being able to follow them out there. This was before I actually started to split my time between NYC and LA. In the end, I did follow my relationship out here. It features me on my parents’ Steinway upright with duct tape on the strings under the hammers, Lars Horntveth on reeds, synths, and pic bass, and Luke Moellman on pump organ/mixing!”

Check out the song below and watch for Benjamin Lazar Davis, out November 19th via 11A Records and Reveal Records.