 Bernice Announce New Album, Share New Song “Groove Elation” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Saturday, December 5th, 2020  
Subscribe

Bernice Announce New Album, Share New Song “Groove Elation”

Eau De Bonjourno Due Out March 5, 2021 via Telephone Explosion

Dec 04, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Colin Medley
Bookmark and Share


Toronto five-piece Bernice have announced a new album, Eau De Bonjourno, and shared its jazzy first single, “Groove Elation.” Eau De Bonjourno is due out March 5, 2021 via Telephone Explosion. Check out “Groove Elation” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Eau De Bonjourno is the band’s third full-length, the follow-up to 2018’s eclectically named Puff LP: In the air without a shape. Shahzad Ismaily produced Eau De Bonjourno.

In a press release lead singer Robin Dann says the album “openly plays with the shape of a pop song.”

Dann adds: “We have an impulse to open doors that you might not expect, and that translates from groove to melody to lyric. Phil and Thom have this strong aversion to building a beat that sits there in front of you and does exactly what you expect it to do. We come out of so many musical traditions and are trying to make something that’s not a direct descendent of any of them. We’re trying to make the music that feels like us right now.” 

Read our 2018 interview with Bernice here.

Eau De Bonjourno Tracklist: 

1. Groove Elation
2. It's Me, Robin
3. Big Mato
4. Dry River Bed
5. Lone Swan
6. Empty Cup
7. Personal Bubble
8. Your Beautiful House
9. Infinite Love
10. We Choose You

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent