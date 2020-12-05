News

Bernice Announce New Album, Share New Song “Groove Elation” Eau De Bonjourno Due Out March 5, 2021 via Telephone Explosion

Photography by Colin Medley



Toronto five-piece Bernice have announced a new album, Eau De Bonjourno, and shared its jazzy first single, “Groove Elation.” Eau De Bonjourno is due out March 5, 2021 via Telephone Explosion. Check out “Groove Elation” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Eau De Bonjourno is the band’s third full-length, the follow-up to 2018’s eclectically named Puff LP: In the air without a shape. Shahzad Ismaily produced Eau De Bonjourno.

In a press release lead singer Robin Dann says the album “openly plays with the shape of a pop song.”

Dann adds: “We have an impulse to open doors that you might not expect, and that translates from groove to melody to lyric. Phil and Thom have this strong aversion to building a beat that sits there in front of you and does exactly what you expect it to do. We come out of so many musical traditions and are trying to make something that’s not a direct descendent of any of them. We’re trying to make the music that feels like us right now.”

Eau De Bonjourno Tracklist:

1. Groove Elation

2. It's Me, Robin

3. Big Mato

4. Dry River Bed

5. Lone Swan

6. Empty Cup

7. Personal Bubble

8. Your Beautiful House

9. Infinite Love

10. We Choose You

