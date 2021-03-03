News

Bernice Share New Song “Lone Swan” Eau De Bonjourno Due Out This Friday via Telephone Explosion





Toronto five-piece Bernice are releasing a new album, Eau De Bonjourno, this Friday via Telephone Explosion. Now they have shared another song from it, “Lone Swan.” Listen below.

The band’s lead singer, Robin Dann, had this to say about the song in a press release: “When we think of swans, we think of them coupled, distant, on water—beautiful, peaceful, sailing. We know them as aggressive, hissing, dominating, at odds with our world. Lone swan feels conflict, curiosity, and longing. On a deserted road, city street, snowy mountain, suburban pool, forest, nightclub, airplane, crop circle, cloud—she absorbs as much as she releases. She doesn’t quite fit in anywhere she lands, wonders what is real, and her longing for connection carry her forward one webbed foot at a time.”

Previously Bernice shared Eau De Bonjourno’s first single, “Groove Elation,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “It’s Me, Robin,” via a quirky video for the jazzy song (which also made our Songs of the Week list). Then they shared another song from it, “We Choose You.”

Eau De Bonjourno is the band’s third full-length, the follow-up to 2018’s eclectically named Puff LP: In the air without a shape. Shahzad Ismaily produced Eau De Bonjourno.

In a previous press release Dann said the album “openly plays with the shape of a pop song.”

Dann added: “We have an impulse to open doors that you might not expect, and that translates from groove to melody to lyric. Phil and Thom have this strong aversion to building a beat that sits there in front of you and does exactly what you expect it to do. We come out of so many musical traditions and are trying to make something that’s not a direct descendent of any of them. We’re trying to make the music that feels like us right now.”

Read our 2018 interview with Bernice here.

