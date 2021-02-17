News

Bernice Share New Song “We Choose You” Eau De Bonjourno Due Out March 5 via Telephone Explosion

Photography by Colin Medley



Toronto five-piece Bernice are releasing a new album, Eau De Bonjourno, on March 5, 2021 via Telephone Explosion. Now they have shared another song from it, “We Choose You.” Listen below.

The band’s lead singer, Robin Dann, had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘We Choose You’ is a song about the impossible nature of the present moment, as individual people on a planet that’s too hot, too crowded, too connected, too divided. We can’t imagine how to do it, how to make it better, but we’ll do it anyway. There is a body of water in each one of us—we’re listening now. The waterfall in front of us is loud—but we can still speak. We can live in the future.”

Previously Bernice shared Eau De Bonjourno’s first single, “Groove Elation,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “It’s Me, Robin,” via a quirky video for the jazzy song (which also made our Songs of the Week list).

Eau De Bonjourno is the band’s third full-length, the follow-up to 2018’s eclectically named Puff LP: In the air without a shape. Shahzad Ismaily produced Eau De Bonjourno.

In a previous press release Dann said the album “openly plays with the shape of a pop song.”

Dann added: “We have an impulse to open doors that you might not expect, and that translates from groove to melody to lyric. Phil and Thom have this strong aversion to building a beat that sits there in front of you and does exactly what you expect it to do. We come out of so many musical traditions and are trying to make something that’s not a direct descendent of any of them. We’re trying to make the music that feels like us right now.”

Read our 2018 interview with Bernice here.

