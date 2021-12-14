Best Coast Announce Tour and Deluxe Edition of “Always Tomorrow,” Share New Single “Leading”

News

Best Coast have announced a 2022 tour in support of their most recent album, Always Tomorrow. They have also announced a deluxe edition reissue of the album, featuring five new songs. One of them, titled “Leading,” has just been shared. The deluxe edition will be out on January 7 via Concord. Listen to “Leading” and view the full list of tour dates below.

Frontwoman Bethany Cosentino states in a press release: “When Always Tomorrow came out, I personally felt like I had mastered the chaos of my own life (I literally wrote a song about it called ‘Master of My Own Mind’). It felt like a bookend to all the other Best Coast records that wrestled with crisis and melodrama. But then, a global pandemic shut the world down, and I was forced to sit with what I thought I knew and then a whole new pot of boiling emotions started cooking up. There’s nothing like telling the whole world you *got this* and then realizing you don’t.

“What followed was a series of months that forced me to go deeper within than I ever knew possible. The type of depth I naively thought I had already tapped into, but like, ten thousand percent deeper. Not being able to tour and having an album that seemingly got swept under the rug before it really ever even stood a chance, did a number on me not just as an artist, but also as a human being.

“So as Always Tomorrow turns two years old, and we finally set out to tour the album the way it was meant to be toured in the first place, the album evolves into something brand new. There may be an obvious lapse in time that is difficult for me, the artist, to ignore—but at its very core, it is still the same album I meant for it to be when it was created. A hand to hold through the dark times and a reminder that life is fucking tough, but you are even tougher.

“The two new songs we recorded in late October of this year are the result of what happens when you are left alone with your thoughts for an extended period of time with no place to escape. ‘Leading’ is about trying to find hope during the apocalypse, with background vocals from my favorite young voices, The Linda Lindas. And ‘All Alone’ is about questioning whether or not you actually belong in the place you’ve always called home. We’ve also included some B-sides from Always Tomorrow that were released in 2020 for Record Store Day, called ‘Sweetness’ and ‘Birthday,’ as well as a cover of one of my favorite songs of all time, ‘If It Makes You Happy’ by the brilliant Sheryl Crow.”

Always Tomorrow came out in February 2020. It features the songs “For the First Time” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Everything Has Changed,” and “Different Light.”

Best Coast 2022 Tour Dates:

Jan 11 – The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

Jan 12 – August Hall, San Francisco, CA

Jan 14 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Jan 15 – The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Jan 18 – Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

Jan 19 – Metro, Chicago, IL

Jan 20 – Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

Jan 21 – El Club, Detroit, MI

Jan 22 – The Axis Club, Toronto, ON

Jan 24 – Royale, Boston, MA

Jan 25 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Jan 27 – Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ

Jan 28 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Jan 29 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Jan 31 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

Feb 1 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

Feb 2 – Exit/In, Nashville, TN

Feb 4 – Granada Theatre, Dallas, TX

Feb 5 – Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX

Feb 6 – Mohawk, Austin, TX

Feb 8 – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

Feb 9 – The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

Feb 10 – The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

Feb 11 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA

Feb 12 – Lodge Room, Los Angeles, CA

