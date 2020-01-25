Best Movie Scores of 2019
Some of the Best Original Music from Movies of the Past Year – Including The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Marriage Story, Midsommar, Parasite, Waves, Joker, Uncut Gems, 1917 & More
Here are twenty themes & cues from the best movie scores of 2019. All but one of the nominees for best original score in the upcoming Academy Awards is represented (John Williams' score for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Personally, I'm pulling for Randy Newman to win for Marriage Story, but I would also love it if Thomas Newman wins for 1917; Newman (Thomas) is one of the best film composers ever and has never won despite his fifteen nominations. There are also some compositions from films you may not have seen. Hopefully, this playlist will encourage you to see them, and to pay attention to their original music, and to come to love listening to film music outside of the theater, as I have.
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/best-movie-scores-2019/pl.u-55D6AA6I8WYrPz
Most Recent
- Best Movie Scores of 2019 (News) — Under the Radar’s Weekly Playlist
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Wye Oak, Mitski, Katie Gately, Ellis, and More (News) — Badly Drawn Boy, Chromatics, Ellis, Katie Gately, M. Ward, Mitski, Purr, Songs of the Week, Sorry, Waxahatchee, Wye Oak, Yumi Zouma
- Wolf Parade – Stream the New Album (News) — Wolf Parade
- Stream “The Turning” Soundtrack Feat. New Songs by Warpaint, Cherry Glazerr, and More (News) — Warpaint, Cherry Glazerr, Alice Glass, Girl in Red
- Katie Gately Shares Video for New Song “Waltz” (News) — Katie Gately
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.