Saturday, January 25th, 2020  
Best Movie Scores of 2019

Some of the Best Original Music from Movies of the Past Year – Including The Last Black Man In San Francisco, Marriage Story, Midsommar, Parasite, Waves, Joker, Uncut Gems, 1917 & More

Jan 25, 2020 By Charles Steinberg


Here are twenty themes & cues from the best movie scores of 2019. All but one of the nominees for best original score in the upcoming Academy Awards is represented (John Williams' score for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Personally, I'm pulling for Randy Newman to win for Marriage Story, but I would also love it if Thomas Newman wins for 1917; Newman (Thomas) is one of the best film composers ever and has never won despite his fifteen nominations. There are also some compositions from films you may not have seen. Hopefully, this playlist will encourage you to see them, and to pay attention to their original music, and to come to love listening to film music outside of the theater, as I have. 

 

 

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/best-movie-scores-2019/pl.u-55D6AA6I8WYrPz



