Beth Gibbons of Portishead Shares Video for New Solo Song “Lost Changes” Lives Outgrown Due Out This Friday via Domino; New UK and EU Tour Dates Announced

Photography by Netti Habel

Beth Gibbons of Portishead is releasing her debut solo album, Lives Outgrown, this Friday via Domino. Now she has shared its third single, “Lost Changes,” via a music video. She has also announced some new UK and EU tour dates. Juno Calypso directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.

Previously Gibbons shared the album’s first single, “Floating on a Moment,” via a music video. “Floating on a Moment” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Reaching Out,” via an interactive music video. It was again one of our Songs of the Week.

Portishead’s last album was 2008’s Third. In 2002 Gibbons teamed up with Rustin Man (aka Talk Talk’s Paul Webb) for the collaborative record Out of Season. In 2014 Gibbons teamed up with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Krzysztof Penderecki, to perform Henryk Górecki’s acclaimed 1977 symphony, Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs). An album and film documenting the performance, simply titled Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs), was released in 2019. In 2022, Gibbons collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the song “Mother I Sober,” from his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album.

Despite her decades-long career, Lives Outgrown is her first true solo album. Gibbons produced the album with James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, The Last Dinner Party), with additional production by Lee Harris (Talk Talk).

The album was inspired by a decade of change, as she entered middle age and the vitality and hope of youth started to fade. As loved ones started to pass away much more regularly than when she was younger.

“I realized what life was like with no hope,” says Gibbons in a press release. “And that was a sadness I’d never felt. Before, I had the ability to change my future, but when you’re up against your body, you can’t make it do something it doesn’t want to do.”

Topics on the album include motherhood, anxiety, menopause, and mortality.

“People started dying,” Gibbons says. “When you’re young, you never know the endings, you don’t know how it’s going to pan out. You think: ‘We’re going to get beyond this. It’s going to get better.’ Some endings are hard to digest.”

Gibbons adds, more hopefully: “Now I’ve come out of the other end, I just think, you’ve got to be brave.”

Read our rave review of Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs).

Beth Gibbons Tour Dates:

May 27 - La Salle Pleyel, Paris - SOLD OUT

May 28 - Theater 11, Zürich

May 30 - Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona

May 31 - La Bourse Du Travail, Lyon – SOLD OUT

June 2 - Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin

June 3 - Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

June 5 - TivoliVredenburg (Main Hall), Utrecht - SOLD OUT

June 6 - Cirque Royal, Brussels - SOLD OUT

June 9 - The Barbican Centre, London - SOLD OUT

June 10 - Albert Hall, Manchester

June 11 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

July 27 - Fuji Rock Festival, Niigata

