Beth Orton Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Weather Alive” Weather Alive Due Out September 23 via Partisan

Photography by Eliot Lee Hazel



Beth Orton has announced the release of a new album, Weather Alive, which will be out on September 23 via Partisan. Orton has also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the Eliot Lee Hazel-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a list of upcoming tour dates for Orton.

“Through the writing of these songs and the making of this music, I found my way back to the world around me,” states Orton in a press release, “a way to reach nature and the people I love and care about.”

She adds: “This record is a sensory exploration that allowed for a connection to a consciousness that I was searching for. Through the resonance of sound and a beaten up old piano I bought in Camden Market while living in a city I had no intention of staying in, I found acceptance and a way of healing.”

Weather Alive Tracklist:

1. Weather Alive

2. Friday Night

3. Fractals

4. Haunted Satellite

5. Forever Young

6. Lonely

7. Arms Around A Memory

8. Unwritten

Beth Orton 2022 Tour Dates:

09 JUN 2022 / DK / Copenhagen / Royal Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

12 JUN 2022 / NL / Amsterdam / Ziggo (with Alanis Morissette)

14 JUN 2022 / DE / Hamburg / Barclaycard Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

16 JUN 2022 / FR / Paris / Accor Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

19 JUN 2022 / UK / Glasgow / SSE Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

21 JUN 2022 / IE / Dublin / 3Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

23 JUN 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Utilita Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

24 JUN 2022 / UK / Leeds / AO Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

25 JUN 2022 / UK / Manchester / Arena (with Alanis Morissette)

28 JUN 2022 / UK / London / The O2 (with Alanis Morissette)

29 JUN 2022 / UK / London / The O2 (with Alanis Morissette)

02 JUL 2022 / ES / Madrid / Noches del Botanico

21 JUL 2022 / IT / Umbria / Passignano sul Trasimeno - Moon in June

23 JUL 2022 / UK / Suffolk / Latitude Festival

19 AUG 2022 / UK / Devon / Beautiful Days Festival

21 AUG 2022 / IE / Bangor County Down / Open House Festival

OCT 7 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 2

OCT 8 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew’s Church

OCT 9 2022 / UK / London / Koko

OCT 10 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre

OCT 12 2022 / UK / Bristol / St George’s

OCT 13 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand

OCT 15 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall

OCT 16 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

