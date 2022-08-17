News

Beth Orton Shares Video For New Single “Friday Night,” Announces U.S. Headlining Tour Weather Alive Due Out September 23 via Partisan

Photography by Eliot Lee Hazel



Beth Orton has shared a self-directed video for her new single, “Friday Night.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Weather Alive, which will be out on September 23 via Partisan. Orton has also announced her first U.S. headlining tour in over five years. View the video along with the full list of tour dates below.

In a press release, Orton states: “‘Friday Night’ is someone reflecting on and trying to decide what to give up or what to surrender to. Passion or ambivalence? Whether to ‘bleed or rust in the rain.’ Most of us are struggling to make sense of where to put the love we have for those that are lost to us, let alone the ones that remain. Sometimes there is no right answer except to find the wisdom in the spaces between the endings and beginnings, in the remembrance of things past or in search of lost time, there are always repercussions to the choices we make. We are listening to the internal dialogue of someone living it out, what is futile and what is worth fighting for, and trying to do as little damage along the way. Friday night being the night that makes the week more bearable, there is hope. Coming to realize what is real and what is out of reach can be unbelievably painful, waking up to the love that remains can be the greatest gift and the most wonderful surprise. Even in absence there is presence, there is no escape but to look for where the love is still alive within us.”

Upon announcement of the album in May, Orton shared the album’s title track, “Weather Alive,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the song “Forever Young,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Beth Orton 2022 Tour Dates:

19 AUG 2022 / UK / Devon / Beautiful Days Festival

21 AUG 2022 / IE / Bangor County Down / Open House Festival

7 OCT 2022 / UK / Birmingham / Academy 2

8 OCT 2022 / UK / Brighton / St. Bartholomew’s Church

9 OCT 2022 / UK / London / KOKO

10 OCT 2022 / UK / Norwich / Arts Centre

12 OCT 2022 / UK / Bristol / St. George’s

13 OCT 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Classic Grand

15 OCT 2022 / UK / Manchester / RCMN Concert Hall

16 OCT 2022 / UK / Leeds / Brudenell Social Club

NOV 1 2022 / Washington, DC / Sixth & I

NOV 2 2022 / Philadelphia, PA / World Café Live

NOV 3 2022 / Montclair, NJ / First Congregational Church

NOV 5 2022 / New York, NY / Bowery Ballroom

NOV 6 2022 / Somerville, MA / Crystal Ballroom

NOV 7 2022 / Montreal, QUE / Le Studio TD

NOV 8 2022 / Toronto, ONT / The Great Hall

NOV 10 2022 / Chicago, IL / The Mayfield

NOV 12 2022 / Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN / The Cedar

NOV 14 2022 / Denver, CO / Oriental Theater

NOV 16 2022 / Phoenix, AZ / Musical Instrument Museum

NOV 17 2022 / Los Angeles, CA / Teragram Ballroom

NOV 18 2022 / San Francisco, CA / Bimbo’s

NOV 20 2022 / Portland, OR / Mississippi Studios

NOV 21 2022 / Seattle, WA / Neptune

NOV 22 2022 / Vancouver, BC / Hollywood Theater

