News

All





Bibio Shares Video for “Oakmoss” Sleep On the Wing Out Now via Warp





Last Friday Bibio (aka Stephen Wilkinson) released his latest album, Sleep On the Wing, via Warp. Now, the virtuoso has shared the video for “Oakmoss,” which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the gorgeous single. Wilkinson on keys, piano, violin—you name it, he did it. It’s billed as a live session video, in which Wilkinson plays the various instruments, which are then layered on top of each other. Watch the video below.

As per usual for Bibio, the track is almost entirely instrumental, the only lines in the song are: “When I'm strong, we'll get along/Why you so lonely, boy?” Still, “Oakmoss” is delightfully pleasant and truly showcases the prowess of the musician.

“‘Oakmoss’ has been my favourite track on Sleep On the Wing for quite some time,” Wilkinson says in a press release. “To me it feels like a folkier cousin of ‘Raincoat.’ It was one of those tracks that came together quite quickly and fluently. It’s a lot of fun to play (on the various instruments used in the song), and it was a lot of fun to record.”

Coming on the heels of his 2019 album Ribbons, Bibio explores, or more accurately, revisits Ribbons’ sonic blend of traditional folk, comforting earworms, and vast collection of field recordings from the natural world on Sleep On the Wing. Coming from a background in the “sonic arts,” Wilkinson’s virtuosic, oftentimes avant-garde composition makes him an exemplar of contemporary music.

In total, the album is a moderately instrumental collection of tunes accrued both in Bibio’s own studio and the dazzling UK countryside. But, there is no denying the provincial, yet professional allure of Bibo’s musicality. Sleep On the Wing is sure to be a much needed escape from the current unrest of today.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.