Monday, August 3rd, 2020  
Big Joanie Covers Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky”

“Cranes In The Sky” b/w “It’s You” 7” due out August 14 via Third Man

Aug 03, 2020 By Samantha Small
Solange’sCranes in the Sky” is a transcendent escapist dream—but not for Big Joanie. The British Black feminist punk trio (self-described as The Ronettes filtered through ’80s DIY and ’90s riot grrrl, with a sprinkling of dashikis) takes the sultry track and turns up the sadness (and distortion) on their new  “Cranes in the Sky” b/w “It’s You” 7-inch due out August 14 via Third Man. Listen to Side A below.

In simple terms, the new cover truly sounds like Solange went punk. A chugging, almost metallic rhythm, distorted guitars and some harrowing harmonies all add up to give the song about ignoring your emotions a new, haunting edge. That gritty ending too...you’re just gonna have to listen to get the full idea. 

The trio also announced a hometown release show for the EP— socially-distanced, masks-required, of course—at Ecstatic Peace Library Record Store at BOLT in their hometown of London, UK on August 15, 2020. Entry to the event, which is co-presented by Third Man Records and Daydream Library Series, is free with a Dice ticket. Proceeds from the donation bar will benefit Girls Rock London and Decolonise Fest. 

The band, who has opened from notable acts such as Bikini Kill, Sleater-Kinney, The Raincoats and Parquet Courts is working on their next full-length album to be released on Kill Rock Stars. 

