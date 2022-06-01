 Big Joanie Share Video for New Single “Happier Still” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

Big Joanie Share Video for New Single “Happier Still”

Out Now via Kill Rock Stars

Jun 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sam Keeler
Bookmark and Share


Big Joanie have shared a video for their new single “Happier Still.” It is out now via Kill Rock Stars. View the Curtis Lewis-directed video below.

In a press release, singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips states: “I started writing ‘Happier Still’ after our first album came out in late 2018 and finished writing it while we were in Austin for SXSW 2019. This song is about wanting to break out of a depression and pushing yourself to feel better. I like the idea of chanting “I’ll feel fine” and then hoping that will eventually turn things around.”

In 2020, the band shared a cover of Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent