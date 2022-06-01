News

Big Joanie Share Video for New Single “Happier Still” Out Now via Kill Rock Stars

Photography by Sam Keeler



Big Joanie have shared a video for their new single “Happier Still.” It is out now via Kill Rock Stars. View the Curtis Lewis-directed video below.

In a press release, singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips states: “I started writing ‘Happier Still’ after our first album came out in late 2018 and finished writing it while we were in Austin for SXSW 2019. This song is about wanting to break out of a depression and pushing yourself to feel better. I like the idea of chanting “I’ll feel fine” and then hoping that will eventually turn things around.”

In 2020, the band shared a cover of Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky.”

