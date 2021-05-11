News

Big Thief Announce Fall Tour Dates, Release New Live EP and Share Live Video for “Shoulders” Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios Out Now

Big Thief have announced some new fall tour dates. They have also released a new live EP, Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios, and shared a live video from the EP of the band performing “Shoulders.” Check out the tour dates, EP, and “Shoulders” video below.

Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios was recorded in November 2019 and the video was directed by Marisa Gesualdi. Two videos from the session, of the band performing “Not” and “Cattails,” were previously shared.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. They will be available from the band’s website here.

Big Thief released two new albums in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Two Hands was released in October 2019 via 4AD and was the “sister album” to U.F.O.F., which was released in May 2019, also via 4AD.

Big Thief consists of singer/songwriter/guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

Tue. Sept. 7 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Wed. Sept. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

Sat. Sept. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sun. Sept. 12 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

Tue. Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed. Sept. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Fri. Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

Sat. Sept. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Mon. Mon. Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Tue. Sept. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Wed. Sept. 22 - Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art

Fri. Sept. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Sat. Sept. 25 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Tue. Sept. 28 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. Sept. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre

Fri. Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

