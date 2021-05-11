Big Thief Announce Fall Tour Dates, Release New Live EP and Share Live Video for “Shoulders”
Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios Out Now
May 11, 2021
Photography by Robbie Jeffers
Big Thief have announced some new fall tour dates. They have also released a new live EP, Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios, and shared a live video from the EP of the band performing “Shoulders.” Check out the tour dates, EP, and “Shoulders” video below.
Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios was recorded in November 2019 and the video was directed by Marisa Gesualdi. Two videos from the session, of the band performing “Not” and “Cattails,” were previously shared.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. They will be available from the band’s website here.
Big Thief released two new albums in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Two Hands was released in October 2019 via 4AD and was the “sister album” to U.F.O.F., which was released in May 2019, also via 4AD.
Big Thief consists of singer/songwriter/guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia.
Read our 2016 Pleased to Meet You interview with Big Thief.
Read our 2017 interview with Big Thief on Capacity.
Big Thief Tour Dates:
Tue. Sept. 7 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Wed. Sept. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
Sat. Sept. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sun. Sept. 12 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
Tue. Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Wed. Sept. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Fri. Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
Sat. Sept. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Mon. Mon. Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Tue. Sept. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Wed. Sept. 22 - Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art
Fri. Sept. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Sat. Sept. 25 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
Mon. Sept. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
Tue. Sept. 28 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. Sept. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre
Fri. Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Cave States Debuts New Video For “Julie Says” (News) — Cave States
- Cautious Clay on His Upcoming New Album “Deadpan Love” (Interview) — Cautious Clay
- Premiere: Ida Mae Debut New Single “Little Liars” (News) — Ida Mae
- a softer focus (Review) — Claire Rousay
- Caribou Announces New 2020/2021 North American Tour Dates (News) — Caribou
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.