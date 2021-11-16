Big Thief Announce New Album, Share New Single “Time Escaping”
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Due Out February 11 via 4AD
Nov 16, 2021
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Big Thief have announced the release of a new studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which will be out on February 11 via 4AD. They have also shared a new single from the album, “Time Escaping.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You was recorded by the band over a course of five month across four separate recording sessions in Upstate New York, Topanga Canyon, the Rocky Mountains, and Tucson, Arizona. A total of 45 tracks were recorded, and the band ultimately whittled the tracklist down to 20.
Band member Adrianne Lenker states in a press release: “One of the things that bonds us together as a band is pure magic. I think we all have the same guide and none of us have ever spoken what it is because we couldn’t name it, but somehow, we are all going for the same thing, and when we hit it…we all know it’s it, but none of us to this day, or maybe ever, will be able to articulate in words what the ‘it’ is. Something about it is magic to me.”
The band previously shared the album tracks “Change,” “Certainty,” “Little Things,” and “Sparrow.” Their most recent studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Tracklist:
1. Change
2. Time Escaping
3. Spud Infinity
4. Certainty
5. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
6. Sparrow
7. Little Things
8. Heavy Bend
9. Flower of Blood
10. Blurred View
11. Red Moon
12. Dried Roses
13. No Reason
14. Wake Me up to Drive
15. Promise Is a Pendulum
16. 12,000 Lines
17. Simulation Swarm
18. Love Love Love
19. The Only Place
20. Blue Lightning
