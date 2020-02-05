News

All





Big Thief Announce New Tour Dates and Performed “Shoulders” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Two Hands Out Now via 4AD





Big Thief released a new album, Two Hands, back in October via 4AD. Last night they stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the album's "Shoulders". They have also announced some new North American tour dates. Check out the performance and tour dates below.

Two Hands was Big Thief's second album of 2019 and is the "sister album" to U.F.O.F., which was released back in May 2019 via 4AD. Previously they shared Two Hands' first single, "Not," which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they have shared a second song from it, "Forgotten Eyes," which also made our Songs of the Week list. Previously the band also stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform "Not." Then they shared two videos of them performing the album's "Not" and "Cattails" live from Brooklyn's Bunker Studios.

The band began work on Two Hands only days after finishing U.F.O.F. Whereas their last album was recorded at Bear Creek Studios in a cabin in the woods of Washington State, Two Hands was recorded at the Sonic Ranch studio 30 miles west of El Paso, in the desert near the Mexican border, surrounded by thousands of acres of pecan orchards. The songs were recorded live in the studio, with largely no overdubs, and the vocals on all but two songs were completely live vocal takes.

Big Thief consists of singer/songwriter/guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia. As with U.F.O.F., the band once again worked with engineer Dom Monks and producer Andrew Sarlo (who also mixed the album with Krivchenia).

Lenker had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "'Two Hands' has the songs that I'm the most proud of; I can imagine myself singing them when I'm old. Musically and lyrically, you can't break it down much further than this. It's already bare-bones."

U.F.O.F. was the follow-up to 2017's Capacity and 2016's debut album, Masterpiece. Last fall Lenker released a new solo album, abysskiss, via Saddle Creek.

Read our 2016 Pleased to Meet You interview with Big Thief.

Read our 2017 interview with Big Thief on Capacity.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

Mon. Feb. 17 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV *

Tue. Feb. 18 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club *

Wed. Feb. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava - SOLD OUT *

Thu. Feb. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo - SOLD OUT *

Sat. Feb. 22 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv - SOLD OUT *

Sun. Feb. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia - SOLD OUT *

Mon. Feb. 24 - Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne *

Tue. Feb. 25 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage - SOLD OUT *

Thu. Feb. 27 - London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo *

Sat. Feb. 29 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *

Sun. Mar. 1 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall - SOLD OUT *

Mon. Mar. 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket - SOLD OUT *

Wed. March 4 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *

Thu. Mar. 5 - Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall - SOLD OUT *

Fri. Mar. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT *

Sat. Mar. 7 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine *

Sun. Mar. 8 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *

Mon. Mar. 9 - Berlin, DE @ Astra *

Wed. Mar. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall *

Thu. Mar. 12 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT *

Fri. Mar. 13 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser - SOLD OUT *

Sat. Mar. 14 - Olso, NO @ Rockefeller *

Sun. Mar. 15 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall *

Tue. March 17 - Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby

Wed. March 18 - Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby

Thu. May 7 - Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya WWW X - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 8 - Osaka, Japan @ Shangri-la

Sun. May 17 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (early show)

Sun. May 17 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (late show)

Mon. May 18 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 19 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner w/ Indigo Sparke - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 21 - Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo w/ Indigo Sparke

Mon. May 25 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation w/ Indigo Sparke

Tue. May 26 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran w/ Indigo Sparke - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 24 - Reykjanesbær, Iceland @ Hljomahöll

Tue. June 30 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory

Thu. July 2 - Gydnia, PL @ Open'er Festival

Fri. July 3 - Sun. July 5 - Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

Sun. July 5 - Wechter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Fri. July 17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Twain

Sat. July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Mon. July 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Tue. July 21 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Sat. July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sun. July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Mon. July 27 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Tue. July 28 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Thu. July 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival w/ Sheer Mag

Fri. July 31 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Sat. Aug. 1 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre w/ (Sandy) Alex G

Mon. Aug. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Tue. Aug. 4 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Wed. Aug. 5 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

Thu. Aug. 6 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

Wed. Aug. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Fri. Aug. 14 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat. Aug. 15 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

Wed. Sept. 2 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street



*= w/ Ithaca

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.