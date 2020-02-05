Big Thief Announce New Tour Dates and Performed “Shoulders” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Two Hands Out Now via 4AD
Big Thief released a new album, Two Hands, back in October via 4AD. Last night they stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the album's "Shoulders". They have also announced some new North American tour dates. Check out the performance and tour dates below.
Two Hands was Big Thief's second album of 2019 and is the "sister album" to U.F.O.F., which was released back in May 2019 via 4AD. Previously they shared Two Hands' first single, "Not," which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they have shared a second song from it, "Forgotten Eyes," which also made our Songs of the Week list. Previously the band also stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform "Not." Then they shared two videos of them performing the album's "Not" and "Cattails" live from Brooklyn's Bunker Studios.
The band began work on Two Hands only days after finishing U.F.O.F. Whereas their last album was recorded at Bear Creek Studios in a cabin in the woods of Washington State, Two Hands was recorded at the Sonic Ranch studio 30 miles west of El Paso, in the desert near the Mexican border, surrounded by thousands of acres of pecan orchards. The songs were recorded live in the studio, with largely no overdubs, and the vocals on all but two songs were completely live vocal takes.
Big Thief consists of singer/songwriter/guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia. As with U.F.O.F., the band once again worked with engineer Dom Monks and producer Andrew Sarlo (who also mixed the album with Krivchenia).
Lenker had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "'Two Hands' has the songs that I'm the most proud of; I can imagine myself singing them when I'm old. Musically and lyrically, you can't break it down much further than this. It's already bare-bones."
U.F.O.F. was the follow-up to 2017's Capacity and 2016's debut album, Masterpiece. Last fall Lenker released a new solo album, abysskiss, via Saddle Creek.
Read our 2016 Pleased to Meet You interview with Big Thief.
Read our 2017 interview with Big Thief on Capacity.
Big Thief Tour Dates:
Mon. Feb. 17 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV *
Tue. Feb. 18 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club *
Wed. Feb. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava - SOLD OUT *
Thu. Feb. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo - SOLD OUT *
Sat. Feb. 22 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv - SOLD OUT *
Sun. Feb. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia - SOLD OUT *
Mon. Feb. 24 - Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne *
Tue. Feb. 25 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage - SOLD OUT *
Thu. Feb. 27 - London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo *
Sat. Feb. 29 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *
Sun. Mar. 1 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall - SOLD OUT *
Mon. Mar. 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket - SOLD OUT *
Wed. March 4 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *
Thu. Mar. 5 - Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall - SOLD OUT *
Fri. Mar. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT *
Sat. Mar. 7 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine *
Sun. Mar. 8 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *
Mon. Mar. 9 - Berlin, DE @ Astra *
Wed. Mar. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall *
Thu. Mar. 12 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik - SOLD OUT *
Fri. Mar. 13 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser - SOLD OUT *
Sat. Mar. 14 - Olso, NO @ Rockefeller *
Sun. Mar. 15 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall *
Tue. March 17 - Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby
Wed. March 18 - Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby
Thu. May 7 - Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya WWW X - SOLD OUT
Fri. May 8 - Osaka, Japan @ Shangri-la
Sun. May 17 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (early show)
Sun. May 17 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (late show)
Mon. May 18 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner - SOLD OUT
Tue. May 19 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner w/ Indigo Sparke - SOLD OUT
Thu. May 21 - Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo w/ Indigo Sparke
Mon. May 25 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation w/ Indigo Sparke
Tue. May 26 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran w/ Indigo Sparke - SOLD OUT
Wed. June 24 - Reykjanesbær, Iceland @ Hljomahöll
Tue. June 30 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory
Thu. July 2 - Gydnia, PL @ Open'er Festival
Fri. July 3 - Sun. July 5 - Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
Sun. July 5 - Wechter, BE @ Rock Werchter
Fri. July 17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Twain
Sat. July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Mon. July 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Tue. July 21 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Sat. July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Mon. July 27 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Tue. July 28 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Thu. July 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival w/ Sheer Mag
Fri. July 31 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Sat. Aug. 1 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre w/ (Sandy) Alex G
Mon. Aug. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Tue. Aug. 4 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Wed. Aug. 5 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
Thu. Aug. 6 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
Wed. Aug. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Fri. Aug. 14 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sat. Aug. 15 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's
Wed. Sept. 2 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
*= w/ Ithaca
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Vundabar Share Amusing Video for New Song “Petty Crime” (News) — Vundabar
- Big Thief Announce New Tour Dates and Performed “Shoulders” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (News) — Big Thief
- King Krule Shares Video for New Song “Alone, Omen 3” (News) — King Krule
- Anna Meredith Shares “Sawbones” Video and Announces North American Tour Dates (News) — Anna Meredith
- Best Coast Share New Song “Different Light” (News) — Best Coast
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.