Big Thief Perform “Certainty” on “James Corden”
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Out Now via 4AD
Last night, Big Thief made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they performed “Certainty” from their newest album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. View below.
James Corden also made an announcement on last night’s episode that he will be leaving the show in one year. View the announcement video below.
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out in February via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping” (one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”
Their last studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Bloc Party on “Alpha Games” (Interview) — Bloc Party
- Big Thief Perform “Certainty” on “James Corden” (News) — Big Thief
- Girlpool Announce Fall Tour + Stream the New Album (News) — Girlpool
- Regina Spektor Shares New Single “Up the Mountain” (News) — Regina Spektor
- Let’s Eat Grandma – Stream the New Album + Read Our Interview and Rave Review (News) — Let’s Eat Grandma
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.