Friday, April 29th, 2022  
Big Thief Perform “Certainty” on “James Corden”

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Out Now via 4AD

Apr 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Big Thief made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they performed “Certainty” from their newest album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. View below.

James Corden also made an announcement on last night’s episode that he will be leaving the show in one year. View the announcement video below.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out in February via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping” (one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”

Their last studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

