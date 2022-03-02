Big Thief Perform “Simulation Swarm” on “Stephen Colbert”
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Out Now via 4AD
Last night, Big Thief made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed “Simulation Swarm” from their newest album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. View below.
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out last month via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping” (one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Spud Infinity,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Certainty,” “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”
Their last studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Big Thief Perform “Simulation Swarm” on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — Big Thief
- The Linda Lindas Share Video for New Single “Talking to Myself” (News) — The Linda Lindas
- POND Share New Single “Lights of Leeming,” Announce Deluxe Edition of “9” (News) — POND
- Calexico Share New Song “Harness the Wind,” Announce North American Tour Dates (News) — Calexico
- The Weather Station Shares Video for New Single “To Talk About” (News) — The Weather Station
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.