Big Thief Perform “Spud Infinity” on “Jimmy Fallon” Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Out Now via 4AD





Last night, Big Thief made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Spud Infinity” from their newest album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. View below.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You came out in February via 4AD. It features the songs “Time Escaping” (one of our Songs of the Week), “No Reason,” “Change” (also one of our Songs of the Week), “Certainty,” “Little Things” (another one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”

Their last studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

