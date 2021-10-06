Big Thief Share New Song “Change” and Announce New 2022 North American Tour Dates
New Single Out Now via 4AD
Oct 06, 2021
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Big Thief have shared a new song, “Change,” and have announced some new 2022 North American tour dates. The delicate song seems to tackle the passage of time and death. “Would you live forever, never die?/While everything around passes?” frontwoman Adrianne Lenker asks in the song, later singing: “Death/Like a door/To a place/We’ve never been before.” The new tour dates encompass next April and May. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out “Change” and the tour dates below.
According to a new interview in the British print music magazine Mojo, Big Thief will be releasing a new double-LP in early 2022 that features 20 songs. There’s no word if “Change” is one of those songs.
Big Thief consists of singer/songwriter/guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia.
“Change” follows “Little Things” and “Sparrow,” two singles Big Thief shared on the same day in August. “Little Things” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in September they shared the new song “Certainty.”
Big Thief released two new albums in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Two Hands was released in October 2019 via 4AD and was the “sister album” to U.F.O.F., which was released in May 2019, also via 4AD. In May 2021 they released a new live EP, Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios, and shared a live video from the EP of the band performing “Shoulders.”
Read our 2016 Pleased to Meet You interview with Big Thief.
Read our 2017 interview with Big Thief on Capacity.
Big Thief Tour Dates:
Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact
Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom
Sat. Feb 26, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
Sun. Feb 27, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia
Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Mon. Apr. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Tue. Apr. 26, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
Wed. Apr. 27, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Apr. 29, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sat. Apr. 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Wed. May 4, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Sat. May 07, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
Fri. May 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Thu. Jun. 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022
Fri. June 10 - Sun. June 12, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Sigrid (News) — Sigrid Raabe, Why Not Both Podcast
- Can Announce New Live Album, Share Excerpt From Song “Brighton 75 Sieben” (News) — Can
- Sloppy Jane Share Video for New Single “Jesus and Your Living Room Floor” (News) — Sloppy Jane
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Reflecting on the 20th Anniversary of “B.R.M.C.” (News) — Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
- Watch the New Trailer for “Cyrano,” Featuring Original Music by The National (News) — The National, Matt Berninger
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.