News

All





Big Thief Share New Song “Change” and Announce New 2022 North American Tour Dates New Single Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Big Thief have shared a new song, “Change,” and have announced some new 2022 North American tour dates. The delicate song seems to tackle the passage of time and death. “Would you live forever, never die?/While everything around passes?” frontwoman Adrianne Lenker asks in the song, later singing: “Death/Like a door/To a place/We’ve never been before.” The new tour dates encompass next April and May. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out “Change” and the tour dates below.

According to a new interview in the British print music magazine Mojo, Big Thief will be releasing a new double-LP in early 2022 that features 20 songs. There’s no word if “Change” is one of those songs.

Big Thief consists of singer/songwriter/guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia.

“Change” follows “Little Things” and “Sparrow,” two singles Big Thief shared on the same day in August. “Little Things” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in September they shared the new song “Certainty.”

Big Thief released two new albums in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Two Hands was released in October 2019 via 4AD and was the “sister album” to U.F.O.F., which was released in May 2019, also via 4AD. In May 2021 they released a new live EP, Big Thief – Live at the Bunker Studios, and shared a live video from the EP of the band performing “Shoulders.”

Read our 2016 Pleased to Meet You interview with Big Thief.

Read our 2017 interview with Big Thief on Capacity.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom

Sat. Feb 26, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

Sun. Feb 27, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mon. Apr. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Tue. Apr. 26, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Wed. Apr. 27, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Apr. 29, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sat. Apr. 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sat. May 07, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

Fri. May 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Thu. Jun. 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

Fri. June 10 - Sun. June 12, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.