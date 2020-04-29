News

Big Thief Share New Song “Love In Mine” Two Hands Out Now via 4AD





Big Thief released two new albums in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Now they have shared a brand new song, “Love In Mine,” that was recorded during the sessions for Two Hands. Listen to the standalone single below.

Big Thief also recently released an EP of previously unreleased demos, Demos Vol. 1 - Topanga Canyon, CA - Feb 2018, with all proceeds going to the band’s road crew. Check that out below too or buy it on Bandcamp here.

Two Hands was released in October, 2019 via 4AD and was the “sister album” to U.F.O.F., which was released back in May 2019 via 4AD. Previously they shared Two Hands’ first single, “Not,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they have shared a second song from it, “Forgotten Eyes,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Previously the band also stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Not.” Then they shared two videos of them performing the album’s “Not” and “Cattails” live from Brooklyn’s Bunker Studios. They also performed the album’s “Shoulders” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The band began work on Two Hands only days after finishing U.F.O.F. Whereas their last album was recorded at Bear Creek Studios in a cabin in the woods of Washington State, Two Hands was recorded at the Sonic Ranch studio 30 miles west of El Paso, in the desert near the Mexican border, surrounded by thousands of acres of pecan orchards. The songs were recorded live in the studio, with largely no overdubs, and the vocals on all but two songs were completely live vocal takes.

Big Thief consists of singer/songwriter/guitarist Adrianne Lenker, guitarist Buck Meek, bassist Max Oleartchik, and drummer James Krivchenia. As with U.F.O.F., the band once again worked with engineer Dom Monks and producer Andrew Sarlo (who also mixed the album with Krivchenia).

U.F.O.F. was the follow-up to 2017’s Capacity and 2016’s debut album, Masterpiece. Last fall Lenker released a new solo album, abysskiss, via Saddle Creek.

Read our 2016 Pleased to Meet You interview with Big Thief.

Read our 2017 interview with Big Thief on Capacity.

