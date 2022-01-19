News

Big Thief Share New Song “Simulation Swarm” Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Due Out February 11 via 4AD

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Big Thief are releasing a new album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, on February 11 via 4AD. Now they have shared another song from it, “Simulation Swarm.” “Simulation Swarm” has been a live favorite, but a studio version has never been released before. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

When the album was announced Big Thief shared the song “Time Escaping,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December they shared two more songs from it: “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity.”

Other previously shared tracks from the album include “Change” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Certainty,” “Little Things” (also one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”

Their last studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

Big Thief Tour Dates:

Thu. Feb. 24 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1 *

Fri. Feb. 25 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT *

Sat. Feb. 26 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *

Sun. Feb. 27 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol - SOLD OUT *

Wed. Mar. 2 - London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT *

Thu. Mar. 3 - London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT +

Fri. Mar. 4 - London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT +

Sat. Mar. 5 - London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tue. Apr. 12 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

Wed. Apr. 13 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Fri. Apr. 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sat. Apr. 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre - SOLD OUT

Mon. Apr. 18 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

Tue. Apr. 19 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Thu. Apr. 21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri. Apr. 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. Apr. 23 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mon. Apr. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Tue. Apr. 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Wed. Apr. 27 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Apr. 29 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sat. Apr. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Mon. May 2 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. May 3 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed. May 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sat. May 7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Tue. May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Wed. May 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Fri. May 13 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat. May 14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 15 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Sun. June 5 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale - RESCHEDULED

Mon. June 6 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale - RESCHEDULED

Tue. June 7 - Lyron, FR @ Transbordeur - RESCHEDULED

Wed. June 8 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey - RESCHEDULED

Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sat. June 11 - Rotterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Sun. June 12 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds - RESCHEDULED

Mon. June 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA - RESCHEDULED, SOLD OUT

Tue. June 14 - Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia

Thu. June 16 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways 2022

Sat. June 18 - Stavanger, NL @ Mablis Festival 2022

Sun. June 19 - Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset i Bergen

Mon. June 20 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Tue. June 21 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

Thu. June 23 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall - RESCHEDULED

Tue. June 27 - Utrecht, Nl @ Tivoli Vredenburg - RESCHEDULED, SOLD OUT

Wed. June 28 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal - RESCHEDULED

Fri. July 1 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik - RESCHEDULED

Mon. July 4 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys - RESCHEDULED



* w/ KMRU

+ w/ Tucker Zimmerman

