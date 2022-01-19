Big Thief Share New Song “Simulation Swarm”
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Due Out February 11 via 4AD
Jan 19, 2022
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Big Thief are releasing a new album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, on February 11 via 4AD. Now they have shared another song from it, “Simulation Swarm.” “Simulation Swarm” has been a live favorite, but a studio version has never been released before. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
When the album was announced Big Thief shared the song “Time Escaping,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December they shared two more songs from it: “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity.”
Other previously shared tracks from the album include “Change” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Certainty,” “Little Things” (also one of our Songs of Week), and “Sparrow.”
Their last studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.
Big Thief Tour Dates:
Thu. Feb. 24 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1 *
Fri. Feb. 25 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT *
Sat. Feb. 26 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *
Sun. Feb. 27 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol - SOLD OUT *
Wed. Mar. 2 - London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT *
Thu. Mar. 3 - London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT +
Fri. Mar. 4 - London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT +
Sat. Mar. 5 - London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Tue. Apr. 12 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca
Wed. Apr. 13 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Fri. Apr. 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Sat. Apr. 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre - SOLD OUT
Mon. Apr. 18 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia
Tue. Apr. 19 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Thu. Apr. 21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri. Apr. 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. Apr. 23 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Mon. Apr. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Tue. Apr. 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
Wed. Apr. 27 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Apr. 29 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sat. Apr. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Mon. May 2 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. May 3 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Wed. May 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Sat. May 7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Tue. May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
Wed. May 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
Fri. May 13 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sat. May 14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s - SOLD OUT
Sun. May 15 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Sun. June 5 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale - RESCHEDULED
Mon. June 6 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale - RESCHEDULED
Tue. June 7 - Lyron, FR @ Transbordeur - RESCHEDULED
Wed. June 8 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey - RESCHEDULED
Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Sat. June 11 - Rotterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret
Sun. June 12 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds - RESCHEDULED
Mon. June 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA - RESCHEDULED, SOLD OUT
Tue. June 14 - Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia
Thu. June 16 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways 2022
Sat. June 18 - Stavanger, NL @ Mablis Festival 2022
Sun. June 19 - Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset i Bergen
Mon. June 20 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Tue. June 21 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
Thu. June 23 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall - RESCHEDULED
Tue. June 27 - Utrecht, Nl @ Tivoli Vredenburg - RESCHEDULED, SOLD OUT
Wed. June 28 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal - RESCHEDULED
Fri. July 1 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik - RESCHEDULED
Mon. July 4 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys - RESCHEDULED
* w/ KMRU
+ w/ Tucker Zimmerman
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Big Thief Share New Song “Simulation Swarm” (News) — Big Thief
- The Boo Radleys Share Video for Upcoming Album Title Track “Keep On With Falling” (News) — The Boo Radleys
- Hatchie Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Quicksand” (News) — Hatchie
- Camp Cope Announce New Album, Share New Song “Running With the Hurricane” (News) — Camp Cope
- Girlpool Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Lie Love Lullaby” (News) — Girlpool
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.