Big Thief Share Two New Singles: “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity” Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You Due Out February 11 via 4AD

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Big Thief have shared two new singles, “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity.” They are the latest releases from the band’s forthcoming album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which will be out on February 11 via 4AD. Listen to the new singles below.

“No Reason” features flute from musician Richard Hardy. “Spud Infinity” features Noah Lenker on jaw harp and Mat Davidson on fiddle.

Upon announcement of the upcoming album last month, the band shared the song “Time Escaping,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Other previously shared album tracks are “Change,” “Certainty,” “Little Things,” and “Sparrow.” Their most recent studio album, Two Hands, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

