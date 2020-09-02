News

Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker Announces Two Albums, Shares New Song "anything"

Photography by Genesis Báez



Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief has announced two new solo albums, one simply titled songs and another simply titled instrumentals, and has shared the former’s first single, “anything.” Both albums are due out October 23 via 4AD. Listen to “anything” below, followed by both albums’ tracklists and cover art (which are watercolor paintings by Lenker’s grandmother, Diane Lee).

Both albums were written and recorded in April while under quarantine. After Big Thief’s European tour ended early due to COVID-19, Lenker retreated to a one room cabin in the mountains of western Massachusetts and set up a studio there with the aid of engineer Philip Weinrobe.

“I grew really connected to the space itself,” says Lenker in a press release. “The one room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar—it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space.”

“We wanted to make a record that put you, the listener, in the most intimate position possible,” explains Weinrobe.

“I had a handful of songs that I was planning on recording, but by the time Phil arrived I was on a whole new level of heartsick and the songs were flying through my ears,” adds Lenker. “I was basically lying in the dirt half the time. We went with the flow. A lot of the focus was on getting nourishment from our meals. We cooked directly on the woodstove, and we went on walks to the creek every day to bathe. I’m grateful that this music has come into existence. These songs have helped me heal. I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.”

In 2018 Lenker released her last solo album, abysskiss, via Saddle Creek. Big Thief meanwhile released two new albums in 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. The two albums were the follow-up to 2017’s Capacity and 2016’s debut album, Masterpiece.

Read our 2016 Pleased to Meet You interview with Big Thief.

Read our 2017 interview with Big Thief on Capacity.

songs Tracklist:

1. two reverse

2. ingydar

3. anything

4. forwards beckon rebound

5. heavy focus

6. half return

7. come

8. zombie girl

9. not a lot, just forever

10. dragon eyes

11. my angel





instrumentals Tracklist:

1. music for indigo

2. mostly chimes

