Big Thief’s Buck Meek Shares New Song “Pareidolia” Two Saviors is Due Out January 15 on Keeled Scales

Photography by Robbie Jeffers



Buck Meek of Big Thief has shared a new song, “Pareidolia,” from his upcoming solo album Two Saviors, due out January 15 on Keeled Scales. Listen to it below.

The song’s title, which refers to the phenomenon of recognizing shapes where none were intended to exist, was elaborated on by Meek in a press release: “We have all painted forms onto the clouds; a phoenix, a fire truck, snakes, Elvis, and so on. We saw these visions as children, we encourage children to search for them, and we can't help but continue to project meaning and symbolism onto the sky, to see mountains in moving water, faces in knots in wood, hidden messages in music, and god in toast. Pareidolia is a phenomenon which threads mundane experiences such as staring at the ceiling in the morning with the seeds of mythology and spirituality. The physical world is inherently limited, but our minds take every possible opportunity to transcend.”

Two Saviors was recorded by producer/engineer Andrew Sarlo, who produced Big Thief’s first four albums. Meek’s band for the album included Adam Brisbin (guitar), Mat Davidson (bass, pedal steel, and fiddle), Austin Vaughn (drums), and Meek’s brother Dylan (piano and organ). Previously Meek shared the album’s first two singles: “Second Sight” and “Roll Back Your Clocks.”

Meek’s eponymous last album was released back in 2018 on Keeled Scales. Big Thief released two albums back in 2019 via 4AD: U.F.O.F. and Two Hands.

