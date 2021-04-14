News

BIIANCO Shares New Single and Interactive Video For “that’s what friends are for” Check Out the Song and Video Game Below

Photography by Scott Fleishman



Fans of Goosebumps and choose-your-own-adventure novels have a new track to try with the new single and video from LA’s BIIANCO. The queer-femme producer, singer/songwriter, director, and multi-instrumentalist first arrived in 2019 and has already been making waves in male-dominated production spaces. She also writes and produces her own music, releasing a steady stream of singles in 2020, along with a forthcoming full-length mixtape. She returned in 2021 with a new single, “that’s what friends are for” and has accompanied it with an interactive music video game almost half a year in the making.

The song itself is an effortlessly cool electronic track, melding aspects from electronica, chillwave, and trip-hop with BIIANCO’s immaculate vocals. Meticulously orchestrated layers of synths and BIIANCO’s alluring self-produced beats carry the track through the song’s ever-shifting currents. Meanwhile, the lyrics, encouraging friends to leave behind old relationships and toxic exes, add a sense of understated empathy alongside the song’s cool detached energy. The real star of the show though is the accompanying blood-soaked music video. Inspired by Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the classic Goosebumps books, and her love of video games BIIANCO made an interactive branching music video to accompany the track. BIIANCO and friends are harassed by zombified toxic exes and the listener’s choices determine whether they can make it out.

BIIANCO explains of the track, “I wrote “that’s what friends are for” as an ode to my best friends after they went through shitty breakups. It was actually one of the first songs I wrote, engineered, and produced on my own, when I first started releasing music as BIIANCO so I was experimenting with different electronic genres and bending traditional song structures. I was really inspired by some of the pioneers of trip-hop and electronic music from the 90’s— like Nine Inch Nails and Faithless—and you can definitely hear that in the beat and synths I experiment with in this track.”

She continues, “Thematically, this song is really inspired by poor choices that get made during breakups. People become the worst versions of themselves. It’s almost like they become zombies or this Mr. Hyde version of their Dr. Jeckyll. So, when it came time to make the video, I was obsessed with the idea of having exes show up as zombies and force my fans to make choices and show the consequences of their actions. The decision to make a video game was born! This was easily the most in-depth and complicated thing I’ve ever created. We had to shoot for upwards of 8 different versions of a music video—so every choice in the game has a corresponding outcome. And then we had to code it all into a game. It took almost half a year but was worth it. I’m a diehard video game lover so this was a dream come true for me. All the quotes used in the game were ACTUALLY said by the cast’s exes.” Check out the video below and the full-length game here.

