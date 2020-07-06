News

Bill Callahan Shares “Another Song” Gold Record Due Out September 4 via Drag City

Photography by Hanly Banks Callahan



Bill Callahan is releasing a new album, Gold Record, on September 4 via Drag City. Callahan will be releasing a new single from the album every Monday up until the release date and now he has shared “Another Song.” A press release says it’s a song about afternoon delight, playing hooky from work to make love to your partner. “As we lay on the bed, wanting for nothing at all, except maybe another song,” Callahan sings. Listen below.

The press release describes the song in more detail: “‘Another Song’ reveals a working man's blues that are lightened by a little love in the afternoon. In the middle of the day, uninspired and back at his homestead for lunch, the narrator decides to take the rest of the day off for some afternoon delight with his partner. In loving embrace and then philosophic reverie, they look forward only to the next moment as sweet as this one.”

Previously Callahan shared the first single from Gold Record, “Pigeons.” It humorously opened with Callahan declaring “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.” Then he sang from the perspective of a limo driver who mainly works weddings, reflecting on marriage, as he looks back at the newlyweds in the back of the limo. “Pigeons” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Gold Record is the follow-up to 2019’s Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest, released last June via Drag City. That was his first album in six years, since 2013’s Dream River, so Gold River represents a quick turnaround time for Callahan. Following Dream River Callahan got married and had a kid and after those big and happy life changes he had trouble tapping into his usual songwriting well. It seems like the songwriting is flowing more freely now. While prepping to go on a long tour for Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest and contemplating being away from his family for a long time, he pulled out some sketches from his notebooks and finished some of them. The basics of Gold Record were recorded live with Matt Kinsey on guitar and Jaime Zurverza on bass.

