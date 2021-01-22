News

Billie Eilish and Rosalía Share Video for New Song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” The Song Will Be Featured in an Upcoming Euphoria Episode





Billie Eilish and Rosalía have shared a video for their new song “Lo Vas A Olvidar.” The song was previewed earlier this week when it was featured in the official trailer for the upcoming episode of HBO’s Euphoria, “Part 2: Jules,” and will also be featured in the episode, which airs this Sunday. Watch the Nabil-directed video below.

Back in November of last year, Eilish released a video for her new song, “Therefore I Am.” Her upcoming R.J. Cutler-directed documentary film, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, will be released on February 26 by NEON, and her self-titled photo book is set to release on May 11 via Grand Central Publishing.

Rosalía won three awards at the 2020 Latin Grammys back in November. This month, she became the first all-Spanish language music artist to be featured on the cover of Vogue in the United States.

