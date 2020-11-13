News

All





Billie Eilish Has the Run of an Empty Mall in the Video for New Song “Therefore I Am” The Singer Self-Directed the Video





Billie Eilish has shared a brand new song, “Therefore I Am,” via a self-directed video that features her running around an empty mall. The video was filmed in the Glendale Galleria, described in a press release as “a familiar stomping-ground” for the singer in her teen years (well, at 18, she’s still a teen, even if she seems wise beyond her years). Watch the video below.

“Therefore I Am” follows “my future,” a new song Eilish shared in July, which she also performed at the Democratic National Convention in August. “My future” followed Eilish’s previously announced theme song for the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, which was shared in February, back when the film was due out in April (before the pandemic ruined those plans, pushing the film back to 2021). “No Time to Die” was one of our Songs of the Week. The song was co-written with Eilish’s brother FINNEAS. FINNEAS also produced the song, alongside Stephen Lipson, and it featured orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer (the film’s composer) and Matt Dunkley, as well as guitar from The Smiths’ Johnny Marr.

Eilish released her #1 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO, in 2019. She swept the Grammys, winning all the major awards.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.