Billie Eilish Performs “my future” at Democratic National Convention; Criticizes Trump “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess.”





At just 18 years old Billie Eilish is one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now. With over 50 million monthly Spotify listeners and 65 million instagram followers, people are constantly paying attention to the singer, wondering what her next move will be. So when Eilish performed her recent single “my future” on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, one could assume her younger fans—those who border or barely exceed the legal age of voting—were listening. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do,” she said. “The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.” Watch her performance and speech below.

Kicking off the night were speeches from Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton and finally Eilish. Alongside her brother FINNEAS, and their dog as well, Eilish performed “my future.” The track kicks off with Eilish on the piano delivering a breathy, but pitch-perfect melody. Harmonies kick in, then a small lick and the drums. Eilish gets up from the piano and dances along to the potential for change. “But I'm in love with my future/And you don't know her/And I, I'm in love/But not with anybody here/I'll see you in a couple years,” she sings.

Eilish also shared a pre-recorded message in which she encourages people to vote for Joe Biden—and also gives Trump a metaphorical finger.

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”

Along with Eilish, both Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges performed at the DNC. As well as The Chicks, John Legend, and a few others.

