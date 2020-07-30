News

Billie Eilish Shares Animated Video for New Song “my future” First New Single Since Her James Bond Theme





Eighteen-year-old singer/songwriter/pop star Billie Eilish has shared a brand new song, “my future,” via an animated video for it. It was written while under quarantine during the pandemic, co-written with Eilish’s regular collaborator and older brother Finneas O’Connell (aka FINNEAS). Australian artist Andrew Onorato directed the animated video. Watch it below.

Eilish had this to say about the song in a statement: “We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It’s a song that’s really, really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at—hopeful, excited, and a craaaazy amount of self reflection and self growth. But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”

“My future” follows Eilish’s previously announced theme song for the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, which was shared in February, back when the film was due out in April (before the pandemic ruined those plans). “No Time to Die” was one of our Songs of the Week. The song was co-written with FINNEAS. FINNEAS also produced the song, alongside Stephen Lipson, and it features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer (the film’s composer) and Matt Dunkley, as well as guitar from The Smiths’ Johnny Marr.

Eilish is the youngest artist to do a Bond theme. No Time to Die is the 25th official James Bond film and the last film with Daniel Craig in the role as Bond. The film is now currently due out in America November 20 via United Artists/Universal (although that is all subject to change these days).

Eilish released new #1 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO, in 2019. She swept the Grammys, winning all the major awards.

