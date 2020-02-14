News

Billie Eilish Shares New James Bond Song “No Time to Die” Daniel Craig’s Swansong Due Out April 8 via United Artists/Universal





It was previously announced that 18-year-old singer/songwriter/pop star Billie Eilish would be singing the theme song for the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, and now Eilish has shared the song. It is as dramatic as you'd expect a Bond song to be, a melancholic ballad with soaring moments. The song was co-written with Eilish's regular collaborator and older brother Finneas O'Connell (aka FINNEAS). FINNEAS also produced the song, alongside Stephen Lipson, and it features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer (the film's composer) and Matt Dunkley, as well as guitar from The Smiths' Johnny Marr. The song is out now via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Listen below.

Eilish is the youngest artist to do a Bond theme. No Time to Die is the 25th official James Bond film and likely the last film with Daniel Craig in the role as Bond. The film is due out in America April 8 via United Artists/Universal (and April 2 in the UK).

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of No Time to Die, had this to say in a press release: "Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time to Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film."



Eilish had this to say: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

FINNEAS adds: "Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."



No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) also had this to say: "There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought - a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

Sam Smith did the theme for the last Bond film, 2015's Spectre, after a song by Radiohead was rejected, and Adele did the song for 2012's Skyfall, which was one of the best modern Bond films.

Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge all worked on the No Time to Die script. The film finds Bond retired from active service and in a relationship with Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux, reprising her role from Spectre). His friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), pulls him back into the spy world.

Also returning from Spectre are Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, and Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Joining the cast this time are Lashana Lynch as Nomi, Ana de Armas as Paloma, and Rami Malek as the villain Safin.

Danny Boyle was originally going to direct No Time to Die, with a script by his regular collaborator John Hodge, but they left the project due to creative differences with the producers. Fukunaga is the first American director to direct an official Bond film.

This will be Craig's fifth film as Bond, which is one more film than his predecessor in the role, Pierce Brosnan, and three more than the one before that, Timothy Dalton. Roger Moore holds the record of appearing in seven official Bond films, although original Bond Sean Connery appeared in six official films and one unofficial one (1983's Never Say Never Again, essentially a Thunderball remake). George Lazenby only played Bond once, in 1969's One Her Majesty's Secret Service, although his film is considered by many to be one of the very best Bond films.

Watch the first trailer for No Time to Die here.

Eilish released new #1 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO, in 2019. She recently swept the Grammys, winning all the major awards.

Billie Eilish 2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 - AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

03/10 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

03/12 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

03/13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

04/03- The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/04 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CAx

04/05 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/07 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

04/08 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

04/10 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA

04/11 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

04/15 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

04/17 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

