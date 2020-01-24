News

Billie Eilish Shares Self-Directed Video for “everything i wanted” Video Co-Stars Her Brother/Collaborator FINNEAS





Eighteen-year-old singer/songwriter/pop star Billie Eilish has shared a self-directed video for "everything i wanted," a new song she shared back in November. The video features her regular collaborator and older brother Finneas O'Connell (aka FINNEAS) as they drive in a car. It was the first new song since the release of her #1 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, from earlier in 2019. Watch it below and catch her performing on the Grammys this Sunday.

Eilish had this to say about the video in a press release: "My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasizes that no matter what, we'll be there for each other through everything. This is the second video I've directed of mine. We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too."

It was recently announced that Eilish is joining the long list of iconic singers who have done a James Bond theme; she's singing the theme for No Time to Die, the 25th official James Bond film and likely the last film with Daniel Craig in the role as Bond. This makes her the youngest artist to do a Bond theme. The film is due out in America April 8 via United Artists/Universal (and April 2 in the UK). The song was co-written with FINNEAS and will be released on Darkroom/Interscope Records.

Billie Eilish 2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 - AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

03/10 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

03/12 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

03/13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

03/29 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

04/01 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

04/04 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/05 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/07 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

04/08 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

04/10 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA

04/11 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

