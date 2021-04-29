 Billie Eilish Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Your Power” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 29th, 2021  
Subscribe

Billie Eilish Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Your Power”

Happier Than Ever Due Out July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope

Apr 29, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Billie Eilish has shared a self-directed video for a new single titled “Your Power.” The video starts with a long drone tracking shot and also features an anaconda snake. The song is the first single release following the announcement of her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, which will be out on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope. Watch the video, shot in California’s Simi Valley, below.

Happier Than Ever was written solely by Eilish alongside her brother FINNEAS, who produced the album in its entirety. The album features previously released singles “my future” and “Therefore I Am.”

Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, came out in 2019 on Darkroom/Interscope, and made it to #59 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent