News

All





Billie Eilish Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Your Power” Happier Than Ever Due Out July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope





Billie Eilish has shared a self-directed video for a new single titled “Your Power.” The video starts with a long drone tracking shot and also features an anaconda snake. The song is the first single release following the announcement of her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, which will be out on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope. Watch the video, shot in California’s Simi Valley, below.

Happier Than Ever was written solely by Eilish alongside her brother FINNEAS, who produced the album in its entirety. The album features previously released singles “my future” and “Therefore I Am.”

Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, came out in 2019 on Darkroom/Interscope, and made it to #59 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.