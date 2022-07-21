News

Billie Eilish Shares Two New Songs: “TV” and “The 30th” Guitar Songs Out Now via Darkroom/Interscope





Billie Eilish has shared Guitar Songs, a new two-track single featuring the songs “TV,” which she previously premiered live at a U.K. concert last month, and “The 30th.” It is out now via Darkroom/Interscope. Listen below.

In a press release, Eilish states: “FINNEAS and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are! Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

Eilish’s most recent album, Happier Than Ever, came out last year via Darkroom/Interscope.

