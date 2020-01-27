News

All





Billie Eilish Wins All the Grammys She Sweeps All Major Categories, the First Female Artist to Do So





Eighteen-year-old singer/songwriter/pop star Billie Eilish has won all the Grammys. Well, not all the Grammys, but she swept all four major categories: Album of the Year (for her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?), Song of the Year (for "Bad Guy"), Record of the Year (also for "Bad Guy"), and Best New Artist, as well as also winning Best Pop Vocal Album. She is the first female artist to win all four major awards in one year and only the second artist ever to do so, following Christopher Cross in 1981. Her regular collaborator and older brother Finneas O'Connell (aka FINNEAS) also won producer of the year. Watch videos of some of her acceptance speeches below.

For Album of the Year Eilish beat out Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Bon Iver, H.E.R., and Ariana Grande.

It was recently announced that Eilish is joining the long list of iconic singers who have done a James Bond theme; she's singing the theme for No Time to Die, the 25th official James Bond film and likely the last film with Daniel Craig in the role as Bond. This makes her the youngest artist to do a Bond theme. The film is due out in America April 8 via United Artists/Universal (and April 2 in the UK). The song was co-written with FINNEAS and will be released on Darkroom/Interscope Records.

Billie Eilish 2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 - AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

03/10 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

03/12 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

03/13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

03/29 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE

04/01 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

04/04 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/05 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/07 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

04/08 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

04/10 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA

04/11 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.