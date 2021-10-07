News

Billy Bragg Shares New Song “Mid-Century Modern” (Plus Live Performance Video) The Million Things That Never Happened Due Out October 29 via Cooking Vinyl





Iconic British singer/songwriter and activist Billy Bragg is releasing a new album, The Million Things That Never Happened, on October 29 via Cooking Vinyl. Now he has shared another song from it, “Mid-Century Modern.” He’s also shared a video of him performing the song live with his band. Check out both the studio and live version of “Mid-Century Modern” below.

Bragg had this to say about the song in a press release: “As a mid century modern geezer, I’m aware that my notions of personal relationships were formed almost 50 years ago, likewise my politics. To cling to that and imagine that you’ve nothing to learn from younger generations, you’re in danger of becoming a dinosaur. Kids have got new priorities and new ideas. Thatcher’s dead. The world has moved on. I’m trying to respond to the things I’m hearing now, rather than reminding folk of ‘the good old days.’”

“Mid-Century Modern” features Bragg (acoustic guitar and vocals), Romeo Stodart (piano, vox), Dave Izumi (Hammond organ), Joe Harvey Whyte (pedal steel, lap steel), and Darren Beckett (drums).

Previously we posted the album’s “Pass It On,” along with a video of him performing the song live with his band.

