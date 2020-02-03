News

Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares Video for “I Said I Wouldn’t Write This Song” and Announces Tour At the Party With My Brown Friends Out Now via Saddle Creek

Photography by Sarah Cass



Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Katherine Paul) released a new album, At the Party With My Brown Friends, last August via Saddle Creek. Now she has shared a video for "I Said I Wouldn't Write This Song" and announced some new tour dates. Chantal Jung directed the animated video. Watch it below, followed by Black Belt Eagle Scout's upcoming tour dates.

In a press release Paul says the song "is about an initial thought that you don't think will come to fruition, but for whatever circumstances, does. It's about that kind of craving emotion within oneself that just turns up and has to come out of you no matter what."

Jung had this to say about the video: "The video features Northern imagery that shows aspects of Inuit life, including cloudberry picking, animal relatives and Arctic landscapes. People often forget that our livelihoods are extremely connected to the environment, including the animals and plants that live among us. This video is meant to bring awareness of the land, the animals and the people who protect the land."

Paul is an indigenous queer musician who grew up in a small Indian reservation, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, and is based in Portland. Previously Paul shared At the Party With My Brown Friends' first single, album opener "At the Party" (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared the album's second single, "My Heart Dreams," via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared the album's third and final pre-release single, "Run It to Ya," via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Black Belt Eagle Scout's debut album, Mother of My Children, came out last September via Saddle Creek, so this is a quick turnaround for a sophomore album. Back in April she shared a video for a new song, "Loss & Relax," that was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Alas that song is not on the new album.

A previous press release described the new album as such: "At the Party With My Brown Friends is a profound and understated forward-step. The squalling guitar anthems that shaped its predecessor are replaced by delicate vocals and soft keys, sentiments spoken and unspoken, presenting something shadowy and unsettling; a stirring of the waters. Paul recalls specific memories - an impromptu beach trip with her friend Haley Heynderickx, her eternal love for her mother, and leaving one love and desperately wanting to find another. The end result presents a captivating about-face that redefines Paul's singular artistic vision."

"At the Party" was written in Paul's bedroom and the press release said it "is a reflection on self-navigation and the comfort that comes from a close-knit group of friends."

Paul had this to say about "At the Party" in the press release: "Within my conscious self, there is always a sense of questioning the legitimacy of the world when you grow up on an Indian reservation. We are all at the party (the world), trying to navigate ourselves within a good or bad situation. I happen to be at the party with my brown friends- Indigenous, Black, POC who always have my back while we walk throughout this event called life."

Black Belt Eagle Scout Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 22 - Austin, TX @ OUTsider @ The Vortex

Tue. Feb. 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (w/ Death Cab for Cutie)

Wed. Feb. 26 - Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

Thu. Feb. 27 - Anacortes, WA @ The Business

Fri. Feb. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Sat. Feb. 29 - Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

Thu. March 26 - Calgary, AB @ The Palomino Smokehouse and Social Club

Fri. March 27 - Edmonton, AB @ The Rec Room

Sat. March 28 - Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos Cantina

Tue. March 31 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. April 1 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival @ The Mill

Fri. April 3 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Sat. April 4 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

Sun. April 5 - Tallahassee, FL @ Word of South Festival (solo)

Tue. April 7 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

Wed. April 8 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch

Thu. April 9 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

Fri. April 10 - Montreal, QB @ L'esco

Sat. April 11 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

Sun. April 12 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott

Mon. April 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Tue. April 14 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Thu. April 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC House

Fri. April 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

Sat. April 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

Sun. April 19 - Columbia, MO @ Café Berlin

Tue. April 21 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

Wed. April 22 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Colorado College

Fri. April 24 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

Mon. May 18 - Berlin, DE @ Burg Schnabel

Tue. May 19 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Thu. May 21 - Utrecht, NL @ Brewpub De Kromme Haring

Fri. May 22 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Sat. May 23 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Sun. May 24 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Mon. May 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Tue. May 26 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

Wed. May 27 - London, UK @ Colours

Fri. May 29 - Heidelberg, DE @ Queerfestival @ Karlstorbahnof

Sat. May 30 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

